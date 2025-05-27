"Be my fan like Only****": Marcus Jordan drops golf course selfie with cryptic message

Michael Jordan's youngest son Marcus Jordan's goofy side came out in one of his social media posts. On Monday, he made a smiling selfie post on his Instagram Story in his Grove XXIII golf outfit, from his father's Grove XXIII golf course.
He wore a Grove XXIII gray golf cap and a matching Grove XXII golf T-shirt. But it was the caption of the IG Story that stood out. He posted a five-word funny, yet cryptic message.
"Be my fan like Only****," Marcus wrote in the caption.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Since his breakup with Larsa Pippen over a year ago, Marcus Jordan has been spending a lot of time playing golf. He has also been focused on spreading his "Trophy Room" sneaker business, which has been a big professional success for him.
Although Marcus has been single since his breakup with Marsa Pippen, he has been linked to different women.
Last year in December, a video of Michael Jordan's son and 57-year-old Nicole Murphy went viral on the internet. The former wife of Eddie Murphy and Marcus were seen getting cozied up during a party in Miami.
Marcus Jordan says he has been sober for over 40 days after Larsa Pippen's viral interview
In February, Marcus Jordan was arrested in central Florida on misdemeanor drug charges, after his luxury car was found stuck on the railroad track. Maitland Police Department charged the son of the NBA legend with possession of cocaine, resisting police arrest and a second-degree misdemeanor.
The cocaine charge was later changed to possession of ketamine, and the rest remained unchanged. The police had also alleged that Jordan smelled of alcohol.
Months after the incident, Marcus made a big announcement on his social media. On May 19, TMZ reported that Marcus had revealed on his IG Story that he had been sober for 40 days. He posted a picture of the gym where he was going through his daily workout routine.
Marcus Jordan's update about his sobriety also came at a notable time. He made the post days after his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen appeared in an interview with Jason Lee. Although she didn't go into length talking about Marcus' "cocaine habit," she said that she didn't know about it.
While talking about how their relationship started, Larsa also said she started dating Michael Jordan's son after he chased her around for years. She is currently dating former G-League player Jeff Coby.
Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.