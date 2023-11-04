'Because James Harden made a deal with Ursula': NBA fans troll Daryl Morey, former Sixers star after reports they won't talk again

Just when people think the James Harden saga is over and they can move on with their lives, a new development takes place. The relationship between Harden and Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey is evidently damaged.

According to reports, Harden isn't interested in talking to the general manager and plans to not interact with him ever again. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that any communication between Morey and the new LA Clippers guard runs through his agent.

"Harden feels very differently about the dissolution of their basketball marriage." Shelbourne said. "He hasn't spoken to Morey in months, sources told ESPN. He has told associates he doesn't intend to speak to him ever again."

Harden recently said he lost trust in Morey and compared his relationship with the GM to a marriage:

"This is not even about this situation. This is in life. When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage. You lose trust in someone."

After this was reported, fans on Reddit couldn't help but troll the Sixers guard for his plans not to talk to Morey.

Harden has been traded to the Clippers, and fans can now concentrate on the 2023-24 NBA season. Meanwhile, the Sixers are planning on adding another star to pair up with Joel Embiid.

James Harden is excited to contend for a title with the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have emerged as a new contending team this season after acquiring James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. Experts view them as a team that has endless potential and could potentially have a deep impact in the league this season.

During his introductory press, Harden expressed his eagerness to play for the Los Angeles franchise. Being back home, the 10-time All-Star will comfortably play for the Clippers.

"I’m happy I’m here," Harden said. "I’m excited to show how good individually and how good this team can be and is going to be."

The LA Clippers will debut their new lineup featuring Harden against the New York Knicks on November 6, 2023. Fans are excited to see his impact on the floor, especially on offense, and how it will all play out.

