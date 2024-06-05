"Better than Michael Jordan i’m afraid" - NBA fans roast Kendrick Perkins for his baseball attempt at Red Sox game

Fans had fun online as former NBA player Kendrick Perkins practiced his baseball skills. With the Boston Red Sox getting ready to host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, Perkins decided it would be a perfect time to practice his baseball swing at Fenway Park.

Perkins was a former player for the Boston Celtics, where he won the championship with the Big Three in 2008. He stayed in Boston for eight seasons before he was traded to the OKC Thunder. Boston fans know Perkins for his years living in the citys.

Now, he's an analyst for ESPN and was in town to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. As the game is Thursday, Perkins had a bit of fun on the baseball field.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As he swung the bat during batting practice, fans piled on to roast the former Celtics center for his swing. Here are some of what the fans said.

"Better than Michael Jordan i’m afraid," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"His batting stance almost makes you think he’s gonna hit a bomb till you actually see the swing," a fan made fun of his baseball swing.

"Bats like he shoots," another fan posted.

Other fans compared his takes on ESPN and his swing.

"Stick to the horrible basketball analysis Big Perk!!" a fan pointed out.

Expand Tweet

"Bats like he reports," one fan tweeted.

"His basketball analysis every bit as good as his baseball hitting skills," another fan posted.

Also read: Kendrick Perkins calls out LeBron James and 4 others over claims of WNBA players 'hating' on Caitlin Clark: "You have to be careful"

Kendrick Perkins advises Celtics fans regarding 2016 champion

The relationship between the Celtics organization and Kyrie Irving has not been the best. The departure of the eight-time All-Star left a bad taste to the fans. Boston fans will see Irving play on their homecourt as the Celtics face his Mavs squad in the finals.

As the buildup continued, Kendrick Perkins advised the fans what to do when Irving stepped into the TD Garden ahead of Game 1.

"I will offer some advice to the fan base of the Celtics, and that’s to leave him the hell alone," Perkins said. "Leave him alone because you’re not the ones that have to go between those lines and actually guard this man. Right now, Kyrie Irving has been in a zone."

Perkins continued to give Irving his flowers for what he's done with the Mavericks this season. In 17 games this postseason, Irving has averaged 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Also read: “Finally ARRIVED” - Kendrick Perkins turns the page on Jayson Tatum after Celtics thrash Cavs