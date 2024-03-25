Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for March 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics continue their six-game road trip on Monday at the State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks. It's the first of two games in Atlanta as part of the NBA's weird scheduling this season. The Hawks have not won against the Celtics in the regular season since Jan. 28, 2022.

Atlanta did beat the Celtics in last year's playoffs, taking two games in the first round before getting eliminated in six. It's been an up-and-down campaign for the Hawks who decided to stay put and not make a huge trade involving Dejounte Murray.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are closing in on the top seed in the Eastern Conference, as well as the entire league. They are also looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They have not lost since March 7 when they fell short against the Denver Nuggets.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports for March 25

The Boston Celtics have been relatively healthy this season, which is quite fortunate given their lack of depth. Kristaps Porzingis has been in-and-out of the lineup at times, but he's been somewhat durable. Jrue Holiday's elbow problem has turned into a shoulder issue although the Celtics fans don't have to worry about it.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have been unlucky with injuries this season. Jalen Johnson was out for a month early in the campaign, while DeAndre Hunter and Onyeka Okungwu missed time as well. Trae Young is currently out after undergoing finger surgery, but is expected to return toward the end of the season.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics have seven players on their injury report, but four of those players are assigned to the NBA G League. JD Davison, Drew Peterson and Neemias Queta are on two-way deals, while Jordan Walsh is on a rookie deal and just need playing time.

Jrue Holiday is listed as out with a sprained right AC joint, while Xavier Tillman and Derrick White are questionable. Tillman has a swollen left knee and White is dealing with a sprained right hand.

Player Status Injury Jrue Holiday Out Right AC Joint Sprain Derrick White Questionable Right Hand Sprain Xavier Tillman Questionable Left Knee Swelling JD Davison Questionable G League Assignment Neemias Queta Out G League Assignment Jordan Walsh Out G League Assignment Drew Peterson Out G League Assignment

Atlanta Hawks injury report

The Atlanta Hawks have a total of eight players on their injury report. Seven players listed are officially out for the game due to injury, while the questionable one, Seth Lundy, is going to be assigned to the NBA G League.

Saddiq Bey is out for the season, while Trae Young is set to be re-evaluated some time at the end of this month. Jalen Johnson, Kobe Bufkin, AJ Griffin, Mouhamed Gueye, and Onyeka Okungwu are dealing with short-term injuries.

Player Status Injury Onyeka Okungwu Out Left Big Toe Sprain Trae Young Out Left Fifth Finger Torn Ligament Jalen Johnson Out Right Ankle Sprain AJ Griffin Out Right Ankle Sprain Kobe Bufkin Out Left Big Toe Sprain Saddiq Bey Out Left Knee Surgery Mouhamed Gueye Out Right UCL Sprain Seth Lundy Questionable G League Assignment

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be televised on NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SouthEast Atlanta.

Fans can also watch the game via live stream on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

