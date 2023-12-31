“Bro got 1 win and decided to go crazy”: Monty Williams fortifying staff after streak ending win sends NBA fans in frenzy

Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons finally got a win after losing 28 consecutive games in the season. Just after winning the third game of the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on X (Twitter) that Williams was hiring veteran coach Brian Adams as his assistant for the season.

The news comes right after the Pistons snapped their losing streak and months after assistant coach Dan Burke was away from the team for personal reasons. According to the reports, Williams is fortifying staff to end the Pistons’ struggles in the season.

However, NBA fans on X were having none of it. They made fun of Williams, especially for trying to make a change right after snapping the streak. Williams has been on the radar for a long time. He has been under severe criticism for the Pistons’ plight despite being the second-highest-paid coach in the NBA.

Alluding to the Pistons snapping the 28-game losing streak, one of the fans wrote, “Bro got 1 win and decided to go crazy.” Referring to the ultimate demise of Titanic after hitting the iceberg, another fan wrote, “This is like joining the Titanic…..after the iceberg.”

Here are some reactions from the fans on X.

Adams has been an assistant coach under legendary coach Doc Rivers, with the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers. In the 2023-24 season, he was coaching in the Taiwan T1 League. He was also the head coach for the Clippers’ G League from 2018 to 2020.

Monty Williams expects things to get better after win against the Raptors

The Detroit Pistons finally got a win after losing 28 consecutive games in the season, setting a new league record. They are the only team in NBA history with 28 consecutive losses in a single season. However, they ended their year on a good note and recorded a win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The Pistons defeated the Raptors 129-127 in a closely contested match. They shot better than their season average both from the field and the three-point line. After the win, head coach Monty Williams was emotional and told reporters that he was almost in tears after the win.

Moreover, Williams is taking this win as the start of something better for the Pistons in the upcoming games.

"Sometimes it takes a win like that to get things started and all the situations. Our young guys are growing in," said Williams after the win over the Raptors.

Despite being the worst team in crunch time, the Pistons took over the game after trailing by eight points by halftime. Cade Cunningham scored 20 points along with 12 assists, leading the Pistons from the front.

Jalen Duren also had an excellent night, scoring 18 points along with 17 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic and Kevin Knox II had 19 and 17 points each.