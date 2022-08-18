"I'm not giving them the benefit of the doubt, they haven't earned it" - Stephen A. Smith says he wants to see the Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 on the court next season, says Kyrie Irving has to show up to get paid

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the NBA's most talented players. Ben Simmons does nearly everything well, outside of shooting. The three stars seemingly fit together perfectly, and Durant and Irving are the type of players Simmons needs to maximize his talent.

But ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, however, refuses to give the trio the benefit of the doubt. On "NBA Today," Smith said the Big Three must show up this year:

"Ben Simmons, who was my vote for defensive player of the year two years ago, swears he's going to be ready. If Kyrie wants to be one of those dudes that's getting 200-plus million like a Bradley Beal, like a Zach LaVine, he's got to show up this year. Kevin Durant's got four years guaranteed without an out."

Smith said the team has the talent to contend, but he won't believe it until he sees it:

"If I'm (owner) Joe Tsai, he ain't going any damn place. (Kevin Durant)'s staying right here. You can leave the Nets the last three (seasons). I'll send you wherever you want to go, but you're going to give me this year, because with those three, Brooklyn is a legitimate top four title contender as far as I'm concerned.

"But when I see them play together, then I'll believe it. Until then, I'm certainly not giving them the benefit of the doubt. They haven't earned it."

Can the Brooklyn Nets compete for a title?

It may be easy to forget how talented a trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons could be due to off-the-court drama. Between the lines, however, there aren't many teams that possess a more talented Big Three.

Simmons may not have developed a jump shot, but in Brooklyn, he will be surrounded by perimeter players who are all great shooters. Simmons has always seemed like the type of player who needs to be surrounded by shooters. In Brooklyn, he will no longer be asked to play on the perimeter, and it could make him an even better player than when he last played in 2021.

