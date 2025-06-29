Bucks Free Agency: Milwaukee eyes French big as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new frontcourt partner amid Brook Lopez rumors

With NBA free agency opening Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for the likely departure of center Brook Lopez. On Sunday's edition of The Stein Line, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that there is a growing consensus that Lopez would be exploring a different market.

With Milwaukee already looking to fill Lopez's spot at the center position, a new name has emerged. According to Fischer, Milwaukee is exploring options to sign Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele.

The French player who made his name during the Paris Olympics had signed a one-year, $2,087,519 deal with the 76ers in August. Yabusele will become an unrestricted free agent when free agency hits on June 30.

However, the Bucks are expected to meet with serious competition, primarily from the Sixers themselves. According to Fischer and Marc Stein, the Sixers are also planning to re-sign the big man and have already been making room to re-sign him.

Last season, the Sixers had a forgettable season with a 24-58 record. Despite the team's struggles, Yabusele delivered a strong campaign, appearing in 70 games and starting 43. He averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.1 minutes per game.

Lakers to go after Bucks' Brook Lopez in free agency

Brook Lopez is set to be one of the hottest names in free agency. The reports have also suggested that Lopez is not interested in returning to Milwaukee after another failed season. However, his market value has vastly increased.

The LA Lakers' dire need for a center has become a known fact among other teams. Last season, the Lakers targeted several centers, including Walker Kessler and Onyeka Okongwu and attempted a failed trade for Mark Williams.

As the free agency hits, Rob Pelinka is expected to pursue Lopez, who could solve a lot of the Lakers' problems. He is one of the best shot blockers in the league and an elite 3-point shooter.

Last season, Lopez averaged 13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.9 blocks in 80 games. He made 50.9% of his shots, including 37.3% from the 3-point line. Lopez has also previously played for the Lakers. He played 74 games for the Lakers during the 2017-18 season.

However, it wouldn't be an easy signing to pull off for Pelinka, as his team only has $5.7 million in taxpayer mid-level exception. The Bucks paid Lopez $23 million (per Spotrac) last season, and he might have to take a pay cut if he decides to sign with LA.

