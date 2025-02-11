Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony gushes over Kelly Rowland’s breathtaking birthday shoot: "Wooowww!"

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, was hyped up after singer Kelly Rowland dropped pictures from her 44th birthday photoshoot. The singer posted a series of pictures from her balloon-themed photoshoot on her Instagram post.

The pictures showed the former Destiny's Child singer dressed in a chrome blue-green bikini and matching color balloons over her head. In the picture Rowland posted, she held two balloons in front of her that had 4 written over both of them, making 44.

She had a bow-tie shape made on the front of her bra. In another picture, she looked right over her shoulder, while keeping her leg on an unseen object. It was hard not to be impressed by the aesthetics of the picture.

La La Anthony is no stranger to appreciating the aesthetics. All hyped up with the post, she reposted the post on her Instagram story and had a big message for the singer in the caption.

"Wooowww!!!!" La La wrote.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to my best friend @kellyrowland I need a minute to gather myself after these pics just dropped!!!😍😱OMG."

[Credit: IG/@lala]

La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland have been friends with each other from a young age. They have appeared on several talk shows together. Rowland is La La's go-to person when it comes to skincare.

Carmelo Anthony's ex, La La Anthony, shows love to Angel Reese on her Super Bowl LIX outfit

Angel Reese was one of the big names attending a Super Bowl LIX weekend party. The Chicago Sky star attended the Fanatics Super Bowl party in a sleek blazer and a pair of colorful pants.

Reese posted a picture of herself in her Fanatics party outfit on her Instagram. The two other pictures in the post featured her posing in a Reebok top. The WNBA star's post with a powerful quote received a wholesome reaction from Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony.

"I love being a woman," Reese wrote in the caption.

"😍😍😍😍😍gorgeous baby," La La wrote in the comments.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Reese got to coach YouTube star Kai Canet in the NFL’s Celebrity Flag Football Game. However, her team, Team Kai, lost to Team Speed. Some of the highlights of the game included Reese threatening to bench Canet if he didn't play well and getting in the face of referee Druski.

La La has maintained an affectionate relationship with the Chicago Sky star. La La's son, Kiya, appeared on Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" in November.

