Chad Johnson hilariously claiming to beat prime LeBron James in 1-on-1 leaves Shannon Sharpe dumbfounded: "Ask Carmelo, ask D-Wade"

Longtime LeBron James fan Shannon Sharpe couldn't believe what former NFL star Chad Johnson told him on his show, "Club Shay Shay." According to the former wide receiver, he played a game of one-on-one against James and won while they were at a YMCA.

Not many people can claim that they've won against an NBA player in a head-to-head battle. However, Ochocinco made sure to let everyone know how he faired against one of the league's greatest players.

"I got a good story about LeBron when he was with the (Miami) Heat." Johnson said. "We played one-on-one at a YMCA. We played 21, and I beat him 21-17.

"I wouldn't lie to you. ... I'm really like that on the court. I beat LeBron 21-17. Ask him. Trust me, I'll lie for you before I lie to you. I beat him 21-17 for $1,000. ... He didn't know that until we played and was like, 'God**** Ocho, you quick as hell.' I caught him off the dribble, and he fell. I'm like that, I just chose not to play basketball. ... I'm a soccer player, then I'm a hooper."

He even said some of James' former teammates will vouch for his claims that he won against the four-time champion:

"Ask Carmelo (Anthony), ask D-Wade and ask (Russell) Westbrook what I did to him when I played one-on-one when he was prepping for the season."

Sharpe chose not to believe what his fellow former NFL star was claiming. He even asked if they were playing NBA 2K, and if that's where the one-on-one game took place. But Johnson insisted that he did, in fact, beat LeBron James on the court.

The 45-year-old retired athlete also claimed that he can come off the bench for the current Miami Heat and win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

LeBron James wants to know why his name was being shouted

The Buffalo Bills played against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and LeBron James caught something that intrigued him. Bills quarterback Josh Allen yelled the LA Lakers star's name repeatedly at the line of scrimmage. At that moment, Allen was communicating with his teammates before the play started.

"I wonder what that 'LeBron James' audible Josh Allen yelled out meant 🤔 . LOL 😂 "James posted on X.

Buffalo lost to the Jaguars 25-20. Still, it would be interesting to find out what it meant and what sort of play the Bills were trying with James' name.

