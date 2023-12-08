"Biggest clowns in the world”: Charles Barkley goes off on a rant against CNN’s newest show ratings

Charles Barkley recently started co-hosting “King Charles” with Gayle King on CNN. After hearing the news that the show was getting low ratings from viewers, Barkley slammed Nielsen, the media analytics company.

Nielsen reported that “King Charles” only drew 501,000 viewers in its prime-time premiere. According to the ratings and the viewership statistics provided by the company, the show is third behind FOX News and MSNBC, the cable news competitors.

Barkley extended his support to his team on CNN and asked them not to pay too much attention to what Nielson's ratings were saying. He also thanked them for working hard behind him and his co-host King and said that he was enjoying working there.

Charles Barkley did not stop at that and called Nielson clowns for saying that the ratings were low and won only certain demographics. He also added that the viewership rating company was wrong because nobody knows what people are watching.

“This is to my people at CNN. My team who puts the 'King Charles' show together. I want them to know that number one you guys are incredible you're working your butt off I want to thank you me and Gayle are enjoying it we've only did one show.

"So there was an article that came out that our ratings weren't great but I guess we won a certain demographic. I have zero idea what demographic but I want to tell my team and man, these Nielsen people are the biggest clowns in the world, name me one person you know with a Nielsen box?"

"Hey man to my team, f**k them, don't you worry about quote-unquote what people tell you about your ratings nobody knows what people are watching.”

The former NBA player also mentioned that he had said the same thing about Nielsen 20 years ago when he was on TNT, and that “Inside the NBA” is a number-one show.

Charles Barkley calls out Donald Trump supporters on CNN

Charles Barkley is a sports commentator but turned into a political commentator as a CNN host. He called out the supporters of former President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday night and called them “nutty.”

Speaking on “King Charles,” which he hosts with Gayle King (also the host of “CBS Mornings”), Barkley slammed the former president for his comments. Barkley said that he was not comfortable with Trump saying on FOX News that he would not be a dictator “except for Day 1” of his presidency.

“I’m not a big Trump fan. I’m just not. ’Cause like I say, it’s the President of the United States. It ain’t for no small little group of nutty people."

When he was asked about the objection from Trump supporters, the Phoenix Suns legend doubled down on his comments.

This is not the first time Charles Barkley has spoken against Trump and his presidency. He has also criticized the former president for a discriminatory attitude towards and African American population. Next month CNN will be hosting two Republican primary debates which will be ahead of the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucuses.