Zion Williamson recently admitted that the money he has earned since entering the NBA has made staying in shape become a problem. “Zanos” opened up in the Gilbert Arenas Show that it’s an issue he will have to solve moving forward.

Chris Broussard, on the “Odd Couple Podcast,” had this to say about the New Orleans Pelicans superstar’s revelation:

“Do you love the game or do you love what it brings? If you really love the game like a LeBron James or Floyd [Mayweather], Kobe [Bryant], no matter what you’ve accomplished, you’re gonna work your tail off.

If you just love what it brings, then once you get that stuff, the women, the money, the fame, the materials, you’re going to lose sight of the main thing.”

In four seasons in the NBA, Zion Williamson has played only 114 games out of 287, which is just 39.7% availability for the Pelicans. He tore his meniscus in his rookie season, limiting him to 24 games.

“Zanos” had his healthiest season in his sophomore year where he saw action 61 times and made the All-Star team. A fractured thumb still caused him to sit out more than 20 games.

Zion Williamson didn’t even see a minute of action during the 2021-22 season due to a broken foot. Reports came out that he didn’t take his rehab as seriously and as diligently as he should. The power forward was also rumored to have refused a chef, which resulted in his weight spiking as he couldn’t work out.

At one point, Williamson was so bloated that Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t resist trolling him:

"It looked like me and Shaq had a baby. ... He's eating good in New Orleans!"

Zion Williamson reportedly ballooned over 300 pounds while he was rehabilitating his injured foot.

Ephraim Salaam, Broussard’s co-host, had the same thought:

“I don’t know Zion [Williamson] but watching him and his weight fluctuate and all the things going on with him on social media? To me, that doesn’t scream ‘I’m in the lab! I’m working. I’m getting right. I’m trying to play all 82 [games] next year.'"

Zion Williamson wants to follow LeBron James’ legendary dedication to get in constant shape

LeBron James reportedly spends millions to prepare his body for the 82-game grind of the NBA. Nobody has been as good for as long as him. What he has been doing for 20 years in the league has never been seen before.

“King James” is known to be a stickler for details. He never skips steps and is never out of shape.

Zion Williamson has seen this, but may have finally realized that he had a role model to pattern his lifestyle on:

“Bron [James] got the blueprint. I’m going to try my best to follow it.”

If “Zanos” can come close to what the four-time MVP has been doing, he may yet become the generational player expected him to be.

