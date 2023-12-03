Chris Paul recalls reaching out to Derrick Rose at twilight of their careers: "I know how it affects you"

Chris Paul has spent nineteen years in the NBA and can still play at a high level. However, CP3 has suffered his fair share of injuries in his illustrious career. In a recent “Point Forward” podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, the Warriors guard recalled speaking with Derrick Rose about his injuries and appreciating him as a player.

Paul said that, though not many people knew that Rose and he had played very few games against each other. One of the reasons is the injuries that Paul and Rose have dealt with over their careers.

Paul also added that when he was with the Houston Rockets, he got a chance to talk to Rose. After personally dealing with injuries in his career, Paul knows how tough the task becomes as a basketball player. He said:

“Me and D Rose, it's so crazy. People wouldn't know over our careers we only played against each other only a few times. I know that, I don't know if he knows that. But it was so crazy over the course of our careers that when it was time for me to play against him he might be hurt or vice versa.”

“When I was in Houston I got a chance to talk to him a little bit. Just told him how much I appreciate him as a hooper because I have had injuries all over my career, i know how it affects you mentally, how it challenges you. So, me and D Rose we know, I don't know anything like that but I am one of his biggest fans because I watch him hoop now and I just see it's nothing like your body is letting you do you know what you can do.”

Paul is one of the greatest guards in the league, even at this age. Derrick Rose on the other hand is one of the most explosive guards that the league has ever seen. He is the youngest player to win an MVP award in the league. However, his career was cut short by a series of injuries.

Chris Paul says problem between him and Scott Foster is personal

Chris Paul and official Scott Foster have had a very controversial relationship for a very long time. Yet another page in the problematic relationship was added when Foster ejected Paul with two quick technicals in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Phoenix Suns. He was ejected just before halftime.

Later Paul was asked about his ejection in the postgame interview. Paul said that when it comes to Foster officiating his game, it is not professional but personal. Paul, alluding to the previous fallout with Foster in games also said that the situation between Foster and him was about Paul’s son.

"It's personal, Paul said postgame. "We had a situation some years ago, and it's personal. The league knows, everybody knows, and it's been a meeting and all that. It's a situation with my son and so, yeah. I'm OK with a ref talking, saying whatever, just don't use a tech to get your point across. I gotta do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. But, yeah, that's that."

Paul also said that he, his father, Doc Rivers, Bob Delaney and Foster had a meeting when he was with the Clippers. Moreover, he said that the problematic relationship between them has been going on for a long time and he didn’t want to say anything to get fined.

"Yeah. They know what it is, he know what it is too. I had a meeting with him, my dad, Doc Rivers, Bob Delaney and all that. [When I was with] the Clippers. It was a whole thing, man. It's been a thing for a while. I ain't saying nothing to get fined. It is what it is at this point."

It was Paul’s seventh career ejection, but surprisingly, it was the first time he was ejected by Foster on two quick technicals. However, this is not the first time Paul and Foster have gotten into a serious disagreement on the court.