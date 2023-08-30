"Corniest fan base in basketball": NBA fans react to Austin Reaves getting a mural in Los Angeles

Austin Reaves' popularity has skyrocketed over the past few months due to his hard-nosed play. However, some don't like his newfound fame and feel that "Hilbilly Kobe" is overhyped.

Reaves is serving his country by representing Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He brought his relentless motor to the squad like he does with the LA Lakers and has captured the attention of basketball fans around the world.

Back in his homeland, his hard work was rewarded when a mural in Los Angeles was dedicated to him. Inside the "AR15" words, his iconic pictures were collated including the "ice in his veins" pose and Team USA roar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like a double-edged sword, the mural tribute attracted praise and disgust at the same time.

"Corniest fan base in the world," a basketball fan wrote on the social media platform X.

Expand Tweet

This may be one reaction, but it attracted one of the most likes. This is mainly because the huge Lakers fanbase is disliked by many, and this feels like an overhype of a player.

"Mural for mid? They just doing this for anyone now? Why doesn’t Rui get one." another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The mixed reactions drew some colorful ways of giving Austin Reaves his flowers like this artwork.

Expand Tweet

While some could not believe that Austin Reaves got his own mural, one fan noted that this has been a norm in the City of Angels for a long time.

Expand Tweet

The hype of Austin Reaves has also risen to levels that he is compared or being put above Michael Jordan.

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves getting the most cheers in Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

It looks like Los Angeles is not the only place loving Austin Reaves. At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, this Lakers wingman has been getting praise and has become a fan favorite.

The Lakers fanbase in the Philippines is huge, and Reaves was told by LA's assistant coach Phil Handy that he will be loved by the city of Manila as well.

"I kind of seen it coming," Reaves said. "I was talking to Phil Handy, and he was telling me that. They love the Lakers out here, so I kind of seen it coming, and then it's just special for me.

"I'm from a super small town, obviously. Not a lot of people expected me to be here to represent our country. For them to accept me the way that they accept me means a lot to me."

In just the first two games for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Austin Reaves is giving back the trust given to him, averaging 13.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.0 rebounds.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)