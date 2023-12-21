D'Angelo Russell puffer outfit gets more attention from fans than his 2 points in Lakers loss vs Bulls: “Looking like Missy Elliott in ‘97”

D'Angelo Russell had a horrible night against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, as he could only score two points in 28 minutes. However, more than his poor performance, it was his outfit that was the talk of the night.

"leaguefits" on Instagram posted a picture of Russell entering the United Center in Chicago. He was in a puffer jacket that was paired with puffer pants. He also had a black boot to style with his outfit.

However, once fans found Russell's outfit on Instagram, they perhaps forgot (not all) about his 2-point night and trolled the LA Lakers player for his offbeat outfit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the fans wrote that more than the puffer jacket, it was the puffer pants that should make the headline.

"forget a puffer jacket, where y’all puffer pants at?," a fan wrote.

Another fan did not hold back from rating Russell's outfit poorly.

The fan commented, "4.5/10."

Pointing to the Lakers' player's poor performance against the Chicago Bulls, one of the fans highlighted that Russell scored only 2 points in the contest.

"He reposted the pic and cropped out league fits and the photographer lmao after scoring 2 points.

D'Angelo Russell puffer outfit

A fan went beyond not liking the outfit. "We are irritating," the fan reacted.

D'Angelo Russell puffer outfit

Two of the fans did not like Russell's fit and blatantly called out the missed fit.

"It’s a miss."

"Fit ain’t Shit."

One hilariously trolled Russell and compared his outfit with Missy Elliot from the Supa Dupa Fly album in 1997.

"Looking like Missy Elliott in ‘97…”I can’t stand the rain,” the fan wrote.

D'Angelo Russell puffer outfit

Russell scored only two points, making only 1 of 6 shots from the field and 0 of 4 shots from beyond the arc. He also had 2 assists and 1 rebound in the game.

D'Angelo Russell trade gets serious push from Lakers

According to the latest reports, the Lakers have been trying to push for a D'Angelo Russell trade. Jovan Buha and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that the Lakers are willing to include Russell in the trade for Zach LaVine but perhaps not much more than that.

After the Lakers’ consecutive loss that came against the shorthanded Chicago Bulls, the team seems to be in desperate need of making a move to improve the roster. Reportedly, they are also ready to include Rui Hachimura along with one or two first-round picks in the trade discussion.

The Lakers have not been pulling threads in recent months to trade for LaVine, whose market worth has diminished.

If the Lakers trade for LaVine, they are not just going to lose one or two players from the roster, but they might need to shake the roster harder than they think.

The Lakers are in a tight spot in the last few games, especially after winning the In-Season Tournament. They have lost three consecutive games, and it is not the case that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are not delivering.

The glaring reality is that they need a third offensive star like LaVine. However, the question remains: are they going to shake up the roster for LaVine?