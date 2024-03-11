Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for March 11 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Monday. The Mavericks are coming off back-to-back wins over the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons to give their fans some confidence after some lackluster performances over the past two weeks.

On the other hand, the Bulls are back from a four-game road trip out West. They won the first three games against the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors before losing to the LA Clippers in the final one. They remain two games under .500 but firmly hold the No. 9 spot in the East.

Monday's game will be the second and final matchup of the season between the Mavericks and Bulls. The Mavericks won the first meeting in Dallas 114-105 back on Nov. 1. However, the Bulls have won six of the last 10 games against the Mavs since Nov. 12, 2018.

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports for March 11

The Dallas Mavericks have endured a few injuries this season, mostly to Kyrie Irving during the early parts of the campaign. Luka Doncic has endured minor injuries, while Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Dante Exum missed some time as well.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are already without Lonzo Ball to start the season. Zach LaVine struggled with a foot injury before undergoing season-ending surgery last month. Patrick Williams is also out for the season, but the Bulls are still finding ways to win.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have no injured players for Monday's game at the United Center. However, four players are on the injury report – Greg Brown III, Alex Fudge, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Brandon Williams. All four players are currently assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Greg Brown III Out G League Assignment Alex Fudge Out G League Assignment Oliver-Maxence Prosper Out G League Assignment Brandon Williams Out G League Assignment

Chicago Bulls injury report

As mentioned above, three Chicago Bulls players are out for the season. Torrey Craig joins them for today's injury report, but he's tagged as probable. Henri Drell, Andrew Funk and Adama Sanogo are all out after being assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Surgery Torrey Craig Probable Right Ankle Sprain Henri Drell Out G League Assignment Andrew Funk Out G League Assignment Zach LaVine Out Right Foot Surgery Adama Sanogo Out G League Assignment Patrick Williams Out Left Foot Surgery

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls?

The Mavs-Bulls game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on WFAA and UniMás 49 in Dallas and NBC Sports Chicago. It can also be watched via live streaming on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

