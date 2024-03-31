Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports for March 31 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets in one of the 10 games scheduled for March 31. The Mavericks are looking to keep their sixth seed intact in the Western Conference, while the Rockets are pushing to make it into the Play-In Tournament. Both the Rockets and the Mavs are two of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have won six consecutive games and also nine of their last 10 games in the season. The Mavs are in sixth place with a 44-29 record, while the Rockets have won 11 consecutive games and have been undefeated for almost a month. They are ranked 11th in the West with a 38-35 record.

The Mavs and the Rockets have met twice this season and both teams have won one contest between them. This is the penultimate time these teams will face each other in the regular season, as they play again on April 8.

Luka Doncic has been outstanding for the Mavs throughout the season. In the last five games, Doncic has been averaging a triple-double with 27.0 points, 11.0 assists and 10.2 rebounds.

From the Rockets, Jalen Green has been the main motor behind their success. He has just been outstanding during this Rockets’ run. In the last five games, Green has averaged 33.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Injury Reports

Both the Rockets and the Mavs have dealt with a few injuries this season. The good news for the Mavs is that almost all of their players are healthy. The Rockets suffered a big blow when star player Alperen Sengun suffered a big injury and was reported to require surgery.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

From Houston Rockets Alperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore are both reported to be out. Sengun is still recovering from the knee injury that almost ended his season. Cam Whitmore hasn’t played since March 10, when he suffered a knee injury against the Sacramento Kings.

Player Status Injury Cam Whitmore Out Ankle/Knee Alperen Sengun Out Knee

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic and Josh Green both are on the injury report. Doncic is questionable due to knee soreness. however, he is expected to play against the Rockets. Josh Green is on the injury report with an ankle sprain but is expected to play.

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Questionable Knee Soreness Josh Green Game Time Decision Ankle

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets?

This matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Fans in Dallas can watch the game on Bally Sports TV, while home fans in Houston can watch the game on Space City Home Network.

You can also live stream the game on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, however, they require a subscription.