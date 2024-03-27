Alperen Sengun Injury Update: Latest on MIP candidate's status against OKC Thunder (March 27)

Even without Alperen Sengun, the Houston Rockets have been the hottest team in the NBA lately. After going down with a knee injury, there were talks that the Rockets young star would be out for the season.

The Rockets have 10 of their 11 games this season. The Rockets (36-35) are on a nine-game winning streak and just one game behind the Golden State Warriors (37-34) to make the Play-In Tournament. With Alperen Sengun being out of the lineup, the Rockets look even more dangerous.

It seems like, the Rockets would be able to him back sooner than it was earlier expected. Given the kind of injury Sengun has he is not expected to get back on the floor during the regular season. However, if they make the postseason, the Rockets might be able to get their young star on the roster.

Alperen Sengun injury update

Tim MacMahon gave the latest update on Alperen Sengun. He told Brian Windhorst on "Hoop Collective" podcast that the injury is less severe than it was earlier anticipated.

After the injury was evaluated, it was reported that the injury would not need any kind of surgical intervention. The Rockets player was also relieved to hear the good news.

Alperen Sengun’s injury is in his right leg. Even though his injury might not need surgery, there is a higher chance that he will be out for the regular season. If the Rockets make the postseason, they have a chance to play with him in the postseason.

Tim MacMahon also reported the same scenario for the Rockets’ star return.

"It's within the realm of possibility that Sengun could return during the regular season," McMahon told Brian Windhorst on Hoop Collective podcast. "When he got hurt, and obviously avoided a major injury but still it's a significant sprain, we kind of assumed he'd be done for the season since they weren't going to have anything to play for."

What happened to Aplperen Sengun?

During a game between the Rockets and the Sacramento Kings on March 9, Alperen Sengun tried to contest a potential fast break point from Domantas Sabonis. When Sengun landed on the floor he was clearly seen in pain and was carried off the court.

It was later reported that Alperen Sengun had suffered injuries in his ankle and knee. After further updates, it was feared that he would need to go through surgery which would keep him out for the season. However, the further report suggested the injury was not as grave as it was feared and would not need any kind of surgery.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder?

The Houston Rockets have played against the OKC Thunder three times this season. The Rockets won the first matchup between the two teams in December by 110-101. However, the Rockets have lost the last two of their matchups, both coming in February.

Those fans who have tickets can watch the game from the stands at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Fans at home can also watch the game on TV on Bally Sports OK. Fans away in Houston can also watch the game on Space City Home Network.

Moreover, fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the game on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.