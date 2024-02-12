Damian Lillard Injury Update: Latest on Bucks superstar's status ahead of road game against Denver Nuggets (February 12)

Damian Lillard has only missed five games in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He's been relatively healthy compared to his last two years with the Portland Trail Blazers, wherein he missed 77 regular season games. But what is the latest on the All-Star starter's injury?

Lillard has been fantastic for the Bucks, averaging 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The team has been off to a rough start under head coach Doc Rivers, but a veteran like Lillard is likely capable of leading Milwaukee to another surge along Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the latest Bucks injury report, Lillard is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. He has been dealing with the injury over the past week, missing two games on Feb. 6 and 8. He returned on Friday in the win over the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 26 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "We used to be a country" - Tyrese Haliburton sounds off on Super Bowl's fall off from fan perspective

Damian Lillard injury update

Damian Lillard will likely suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night despite the ankle injury. Lillard was able to play 29 minutes last Friday and was very effective. He went 9-for-18 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Lillard also suffered minor injuries earlier in the season, including a calf issue in early November and a leg problem later that same month. Both are not serious injuries and he did not miss an extended period of time.

Also Read: "I listen to Justin Bieber" - Jalen Brunson reveals listening to 2x Grammy Award winner for pregame hype

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard has missed two of the last three games for the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left ankle sprain. Lillard suffered the injury in the Bucks' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2. It was a minor injury and he was able to play through it the next game two days later against the Utah Jazz.

However, the ankle did not feel alright in the next two games as the Bucks gave him much-needed time to recover. He returned on Saturday and showed no effects of the left ankle problem. He's likely to play against the defending champions, but should be considered as a game-time decision.

Also Read: "Offense sells tickets, defense wins games" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee pokes Kevin Durant after Warriors forward locks down 14x All-Star

How to watch Nuggets vs Bucks?

The Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks game at the Fiserv Forum starts at 8:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBA TV, Altitude Sports in Colorado and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

It will also be available on radio via SiriusXM NBA Radio, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM in Denver and, and 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ in Milwaukee. Live streaming options include FuboTV, which is a paid subscription.

Also Read: "UNREAL MAN" - LeBron James distraught over Dre Greenlaw's heartbreaking injury

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!