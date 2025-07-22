Damian Lillard reveals daughter's innocent reaction to news of Portland return

Portland Trail Blazers Introduce Damian Lillard - Source: Getty
Damian Lillard revealed his daughters reaction after hearing the news about his return to Portland [Picture Credit: Getty]

Damian Lillard returning to the Portland Trail Blazers is one of the biggest news this offseason. It was also big news for Lillard's daughter, who was tired of taking planes to Milwaukee.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Lillard revealed his daughter's excitement about her father coming back to Portland.

"I didn't say nothing to him about it until Saturday, when I actually signed, and they were with me," Lillard said. "And we got back in the car to go home, and I got to a red light, and I just turned around, and my daughter was looking at me.
"And I told her, and she was like, wait, so, like, 'We don't have to get on the airplane to Milwaukee no more?' I was like 'Yeah, y'all don't gotta get on the plane no more.' And she was like, 'So you're gonna be at your house in Portland the whole time?' I was like, 'Yeah." And she was like 'What?'"
The nine-time NBA All-Star added that he was saving the news from his family and wanted to tell his children when it was official.

Damian Lillard has played 11 years in Portland, the team that drafted him as the No. 6 pick in 2012. In 769 regular-season games in a Trail Blazers jersey, he averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Damian Lillard reveals his first thought after going down with an Achilles injury

The 2024-25 season saw a total of seven Achilles injuries, four in the regular season and three in the playoffs. Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles injury in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. Despite the devastating injury, Lillard was more determined than ever to come back stronger.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Lillard was asked about his first thought when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

"After I tore my Achilles... I grabbed it and I rolled over and sat up. And the first thought that I had to myself was, 'I'm about to come back from an Achilles.' That was literally my first thought."
Lillard added that although people around him were seconds away from being teared up, he remained strong in the toughest time of his professional career.

"I had the PTs about to cry and all that stuff," Lillard added. "I didn't cry. Even when I got by myself, I didn't cry."
Lillard was more than determined, and he had a clear mindset about what needed to be done:

"I gotta fight for something."

Damian Lillard will spend the next season recovering from his injury and should make his return in time for the 2026-27 season.

