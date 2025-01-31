DeMar DeRozan channels inner Kevin Love while hilariously addressing De'Aaron Fox trade buzz

Amid escalating rumors, Sacramento Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan comically addressed his co-star De'Aaron Fox reportedly being made available for trade. The 16-year veteran channeled his inner Kevin Love, cryptically sharing a clip from a classic film on Instagram.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported on Fox hitting the open market ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline on Tuesday. The news surprised many, as Sacramento (24-23) appeared to be on the upswing under interim coach Doug Christie (11-5).

A day later, Charania added that the one-time All-Star had already risen to the "top of the trade landscape," with "dozens" of interested suitors.

On Thursday, DeRozan, who joined the Kings on a three-year, $73.9 million contract via a sign-and-trade deal over the offseason, weighed in on the development. The six-time All-Star shared a scene from the 1994 comedy film "House Party 3," in which late actor Bernie Mac's character gives humorous life advice.

"Boy, just be yourself. If people don't like you if you're being yourself, f**k 'em!" Mac shouts in the clip.

DeRozan captioned the video, "Me talking to Fox!", seemingly underscoring his veteran mentorship presence.

DeRozan's post emulated a recent string of Instagram posts from Kevin Love. The Miami Heat veteran big man has regularly posted movie clips over the past month cryptically referencing his superstar teammate Jimmy Butler's trade request saga.

However, Love was seemingly flattered by DeRozan copying his style, as he commended him in his comments section on Thursday.

"I see what you did here, and I love it!!!" Love wrote.

DeMar DeRozan channels inner Kevin Love after hilariously addressing De'Aaron Fox trade buzz (Image Credit: @demar_derozan on Instagram)

DeMar DeRozan uncertain of future with Kings amid De'Aaron Fox trade rumors

While DeMar DeRozan made light of Sacramento's situation on Thursday, he also expressed concern about his future with the organization.

During an appearance on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," the 35-year-old noted that he doesn't have much time remaining to compete at a high level. He added that De'Aaron Fox, who enticed him to join the Kings, potentially being moved could hinder his chances of doing so.

"A key player, key juggernaut in Fox, not knowing the future of that, it does make it tougher," DeRozan said (timestamp: 0:15). "I don't have much time left. I'm not trying to play (for) another five years. I'm trying to maximize the opportunity we have now to play with a great team.

"You never know when dominoes fall the wrong way, when it comes to the organization, it makes it tough. So, it's something we just gotta wait out and see, and, in the meantime, make the most out of it. We'll see how it pans out."

Thus, it appears a DeRozan trade request could be on the horizon if Fox finds a new home over the next week-plus.

