Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 6): Latest update on Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray's availability

The Denver Nuggets are back in action on Wednesday as they visit the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets have struggled with injuries recently, with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon missing games. On that note, let's look at the latest Denver Nuggets injury report for Dec. 6.

There are six players listed on the Nuggets' injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers. Gordon is probably because of a strained right heel, which has caused him to miss four games at the end of November. He returned on Dec. 2 in Denver's 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Murray is listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle. He suffered the injury last Nov. 29 against the Houston Rockets, minutes into his return from an 11-game absence dealing with a hamstring injury. He participated in the team's practice in a limited capacity and will be a game-time decision on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Vlatko Cancar, Jay Huff, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson are all listed as out in the Denver Nuggets' game against the LA Clippers. Cancar is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the offseason playing for Slovenia.

Huff, Pickett and Tyson are all signed to two-way contracts, which means they will need to spend time on the NBA G League. The three youngsters are currently assigned to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Also Read: "Wanted Bron in Vegas that bad": NBA fans in shambles as refs hand freebie to LA Lakers with potentially decisive call in close win

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers preview

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers

The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers are set to face each other on Wednesday night for the third time this season. The Nuggets have won the first two meetings and are on an eight-game winning streak against the Clippers dating back to Jan. 11, 2022.

It's also the 192nd regular-season matchup between the two franchises, with the Nuggets ahead 108-83 in the all-time head-to-head battle. Denver has dominated the Clippers since the 2019-20 season in both regular season and playoffs.

The two teams last met on Nov. 27 at Crypto.com Arena, with the Nuggets missing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon due to injuries. That didn't stop the defending champions from dominating the Clippers after getting the 113-104 victory.

Reggie Jackson was scorching against his former team, leading Denver with 35 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. DeAndre Jordan, who is also a former Clippers player, turned back the clock to contribute 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

With Jokic and Gordon expected to be back on Wednesday night, the Clippers might have a harder time breaking their losing skid against the Nuggets. The game is scheduled to start at 10:00 EST.

Also Read: Who is Mitchell Robinson's high school coach William 'Butch' Stockton? Closer look at his career and accolades