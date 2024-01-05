Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Jan. 5): Latest update on Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray's availability

The Denver Nuggets are back in action less than 24 hours after their comeback win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Denver is set to take on the Orlando Magic at home as it looks to extend its winning streak to three games. Let's look at the latest Nuggets injury report for Jan. 5.

According to ESPN's injury report on the Nuggets, Vlatko Cancar is the only player set to miss the game against the Magic. Cancar underwent knee surgery back in August and there's no timetable for his recovery. He tore the ACL on his left knee while playing for Slovenia.

That means Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Nuggets roster are available despite the back-to-back schedule. They played at the Bay Area Thursday and had to fly back immediately to Denver for tonight's game.

The Denver Nuggets dealt with an injury to Jamal Murray early in the season, but they have weathered that storm. They remain third in the Western Conference with a record of 25-11 and are just 0.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon missed a couple of games after Christmas following an incident with his dog. Gordon suffered cuts and lacerations after getting bitten by his pet Rottweiler. He received 21 stitches and had to wear protective tape in his hand when he returned on the New Year's Day game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic game preview

The Denver Nuggets will welcome the Orlando Magic to the Ball Arena on Friday night. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be shown on Altitude in Colorado and Bally Sports Florida.

Denver is still undefeated in 2024 and has a record of 14-3 at home. The Magic, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak and have only three wins in their last 10 games. They are also 0-3 in their current Western Conference road trip after losses to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets have some momentum on their side after beating the Warriors on Thursday. They were down by 18 points with around seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. They made a furious rally capped off by Nikola Jokic's game-winning buzzer-beater shot from 40 feet.

Friday's game is also the second meeting between the Nuggets and Magic this season. The Magic defeated the Nuggets 124-119 in Florida on Nov. 22, 2023. The all-time head-to-head matchup is tied with 35 wins each.

