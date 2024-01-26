"Derrick White over Trae is crazy": NBA Twitter outrage erupts as Reggie Miller's All-Star ballot stirs controversy

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller shared his NBA All-Star ballot on Thursday, which featured a surprise name, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White. Notably, Miller selected White over Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young, sending fans on NBA X, formerly Twitter, into a frenzy.

White has been a productive two-way player for the league-best Celtics (35-10). Through 41 games, he is averaging a career-high 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.2 blocks and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 46.5% shooting.

However, All-Star voting typically favors the league’s highest scorers and White ranks fourth on his team in scoring.

On the flip side, Trae Young is the Hawks’ clear-cut No. 1 scoring option. Through 39 games, the two-time All-Star is averaging 26.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.8 apg, 1.4 spg and 3.3 3pg on 42.2% shooting.

Though unfortunately for Young, Atlanta’s losing record (18-26) has led some to accuse him of putting up empty stats.

It appears that most fans still value scoring over winning, though, as many reacted in outrage to Miller choosing White over Young.

“Derrick White over Trae is crazy,” one fan said.

“Trae is the most disrespected player in the league for no reason,” another said.

However, a few fans agreed with Miller’s controversial selection.

“Yes, Derrick White deserves it. Sadly, Trae is more of an All-Star in the traditional sense (team leader and stats),” one fan said.

“D-White getting some love. It’s only right,” another said.

Here are some more of the top fan reactions to Miller’s questionable All-Star ballot:

Michael Malone agrees with Reggie Miller that Derrick White is having an All-Star-caliber season

While most fans aren’t too keen on the idea of Derrick White being named an All-Star, it appears that some coaches agree with Reggie Miller.

Earlier this week, Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone raved about White’s All-Star-level impact on the Celtics.

“Derrick White is having an All-Star-caliber year,” Malone said. “It’s crazy he’s averaging one block per game, and he’s a guard. And they lead the league in blocks per game, so give a lot of credit to Derrick. He just continues to find ways to get better and impact winning.”

Additionally, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla endorsed the 29-year-old’s All-Star campaign last month.

“He’s an All-Star,” Mazzulla said. “(He’s playing with) freedom, confidence, and empowerment from his teammates.”

Notably, coaches are the ones who vote for All-Star reserves, which should increase White’s All-Star chances. However, coaches are prohibited from voting for their own players. So, it remains to be seen if White will garner enough league-wide coaching support to earn his first All-Star selection.

