Devin Booker is not a fan of PJ Tucker’s one-of-one ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1 PE

Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 PE is one of the most sought-after signature sneakers in the market. After the initial marketing hitch, Book 1 is receiving love from every corner. With PJ Tucker still playing in the NBA, Nike gave Tucker a new PE exclusive colorway, which Booker wasn’t a fan of.

Tucker recently posted a video of the PE ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ colorway of Book 1 on his social media handle. Each pair flaunted the colors of Texas Longhorns and Kentucky Wildcats. One shoe from the pair had an Orange color representing Texas and another had Blue representing Kentucky.

Devin Booker reposted the post from Tucker on his Instagram handle. However, the Phoenix Suns star tagged Tucket with a holding-the-head emoji, which usually represents irritation and frustration. Booker wasn't upset at the LA Clippers' star, but he was reacting to something from their past.

Devin Booker reacted to PJ Tucker flaunting ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1 PE

Booker played his college basketball for the Texas Longhorns and PJ Tucker played his college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. Booker perhaps found it funny that Tucker’s passion was so intense that he got a PE version of the shoe with their college colors.

The ‘Texas vs. Kentucky’ Nike Book 1 looks premium, both in construction and colorways. However, since it is PE, it will not be available for public sale.

Devin Booker Nike Book 1 "Haven" is set to release on April 6

With the designs and the colorways that Nike is releasing in Book 1, it is slowly making Devin Booker’s first signature shoe a favorite in the market. Earlier, Booker and Nike had released the first look of his Nike Book 1 "Haven" colorways, dedicated to his dog.

The colorways of Book 1 "Haven" are the same color as the fur of his Cane Corso dog named Haven. Book 1 “Haven” is set to be released for the market on Saturday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The shoe will be priced at $140 and can be bought online through the Nike SNKRS app. It can also be bought on Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods app.

One of the reasons that Book 1 “Haven” is set to be a big hit in the market is because of its construction that takes it beyond the basketball court. The design, aesthetics and construction of the shoe are perfectly blended for a stylish workday out.

Devin Booker's "Haven" is constructed of canvas and high-quality materials to ensure durability. The excellent craftsmanship is further enhanced with leather details, which perfectly complement the modern style.

Moreover, Book 1 is constructed with all the premium modern technologies that Nike uses in their premium shoes. The Nike Book 1 is perfect for giving steady ankles to players on the court while freeing the movements in all directions.