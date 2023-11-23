Did Chet Holmgren delete Josh Giddey tweet? Debunking OKC Thunder teammates' bromance taking hit after viral video leak

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey has found himself in a tricky situation after he was exposed to having a relationship with an alleged high school student. After the news about this took off, many shared their disbelief in Giddey, and even a few of his teammates have shown their disappointment.

The second pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren, deleted a tweet showing his bromance with Giddey. Upon checking his account on X, the rookie center has taken a cautious approach and deleted a post about him and the Australian guard.

Giddey hasn't released any statement about the situation. The only thing he did when people started to find out about it was to disable the comments on his Instagram account. His teammates haven't said anything related to the situation where he's allegedly with a 15-year-old girl.

It all started when videos of him with a girl named Livv Cook were posted on Instagram. Someone quickly noticed it and brought it up on X, where many users can easily access the post. Soon, it became known that Giddey was with a minor, allegedly.

There were pictures of them being sweet together. The allegations against Giddey started to build up more momentum after a picture from Snapchat was posted. It contained an NSFW caption of what the Thunder guard did with the alleged high schooler.

"Just f**ked Josh Giddey," says the caption on the picture.

Josh Giddey hasn't been released by the Thunder

The news quickly spread like butter as everyone on X found out about it almost instantly. This is the reason why Giddey had to black out his Instagram account, as users are quick to comment about the situation on any post.

At the height of it, there were troll accounts posting random things about the Thunder guard. One post that fooled a few people was about Giddey's status with the team. According to the post, the Australian guard has been relieved of his duties and isn't with the team anymore.

However, the actual news about it is that OKC hasn't addressed the situation. The Thunder have not released a statement so far, and Giddey isn't a free agent right now. Giddey is still with the team, and it's unlikely that they'll remove him from the team so quickly without further investigations.

Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. He's extremely important to the team's season and he won't be released that easily. Without him, their offensive rhythm may be disrupted and it could give the team some problems.

