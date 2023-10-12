Did LeBron James' Twitter account get hacked? Debunking rumors of Lakers star's social media getting jacked

LA Lakers star LeBron James has made some buzz on social media after posting his support for Israel on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Following this, an account on X recently posted that James' account had been hacked and he wasn't the one doing the posts regarding Israel.

The account with the handle @OvOBrezzzy posted on X that James' account has been hacked lately. The user didn't provide anything that would serve as a solid source for the claims. Although the user is verified on the social media platform, it doesn't mean that his posts are reliable.

"Lebron James Twitter is currently hacked! The tweets made from that account are not him," the user posted.

Looking at the user's previous posts, he has a small following that often engages with him. Before he made claims that LeBron's account was hacked, the user shared his reaction regarding the support for Israel shown by the Lakers star.

"NOOOO LEBRON NOT YOU TOO," one user posted.

Looking at James' activity on X and Instagram, they're quite similar. The photo of his support for Israel was uploaded on Instagram as well. With that alone, genuine fans and followers will know that he was the one who posted the photos.

LeBron James got backlash for showing support for Israel

Recently, many celebrities showed support towards Israel ahead of the conflict in Gaza. Hamas was the first to attack this time, resulting in a non-stop battle between the two. LeBron James was part of a long list of celebrities that showed their support toward Israel.

In showing his support, however, fans bashed him online. James posted a joint statement with Maverick Carter through SpringHill Company. The company has been partners with Israel since its inception. Still, fans didn't like that the Lakers star decided to choose sides between the two.

"The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism," James and Carter said. "The SpringHill Company family extends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community. We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms.

"We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism."

So far, James hasn't responded to the backlash he recently received from his fans and followers.

The 2023-24 NBA season will be his 21st in the NBA. Despite being in the league for more than two decades, James is still looking to lead the team to contend for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Lakers have a decent squad this season and could be a contender this season.

