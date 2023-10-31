"Didn't even look at vicious": Stephen A. Smith questions Tyson Fury's world champion status after controversial win over Francis Ngannou

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith shared the same sentiments as most people after the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The latter was able to get Fury to fall down with a hook, but lost after the judges ruled in favor of the British boxer via a split decision.

In the most recent episode of his show, Smith shared that he didn't agree with the final results of the fight. Most fans have the same opinion, and are calling Ngannou the "people's champ." He said on the On The Stephen A. Smith Show:

"I saw it. Tyson Fury got dropped." Smith said. "The left hook didn't even look vicious from Francis Ngannou. But he did manage to come in at 271 [pounds], he is incredibly powerful, that is true."

"I expected Tyson Fury to give him a boxing exhibition, not necessarily to knock him out, even though I thought that was possible because Francis Ngannou is not a boxer, he's a fighter. But he didn't look that bad. Nevertheless, he still dropped the lineal heavyweight champion of the world, which is Tyson Fury."

Smith thinks that Ngannou could stay in boxing after his impressive professional debut. Even LA Lakers' star forward LeBron James shared his disappointment with how the fight ended.

Stephen A. Smith wants Anthony Davis to play better this season

The analyst has been a vocal critic of many players in the NBA, and this season isn't different as he voiced what he wants to see from Anthony Davis. He even went as far as begging the NBA star on his knees and said:

"Anthony Davis, please! Please!" Smith begged in front of the camera, "Can you bring you A-game please?

"I don't want to be in Denver in June. I want to be in LA! I want to be in Tinseltown. I want Hollywood in the backdrop! I want that Southern California sunshine. I want to sing 'I love LA' after games. Can I get that please?"

"Can you sit up there and bring your A-game on a night-in and night-out basis? Because if your A-game arrives, you are one of the top seven players on the planet."

In the first three games of the season for the Lakers, Davis has averaged 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks for the team. He has posted back-to-back games where he scored 30 points, and in those games, Los Angeles had a 1-1 record.

Many are expecting Davis to take over the Lakers this season and carry the team to a significant finish as the team looks to capitalize on their Western Conference Finals exit from last season.

