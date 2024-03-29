Draymond Green disses Rockets' forward for 'Warriors come out to play' chants

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are in a close contest with the Houston Rockets for the 11th seed in the Western Conference. The Dubs are seeded 11th in the West right above the Rockets, who are in the 12th spot. In the recent turn of events, Tari Eason and Draymond Green have been exchanging disses online after Green’s earlier comments about the Rockets.

Earlier, Green was asked about the Rockets closing in on the 11th spot and potentially overtaking the Warriors. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year commented that he didn’t give a “d*mn about the Rockets." Green was met with retaliation from Eason, who called out the Warriors on social media.

The Rockets’ forward hasn’t played for his team since Jan. 1 because of the consistent injury in his leg. He went through season-ending surgery in early March. However, he didn’t shy away from giving a staunch reply to Draymond Green.

"Warriors! Come out to play!" he chanted on his IG live. "Warriors! Come out to play! Yeah! It's like that!"

Green quickly fired back at Eason and called out the forward for yelling from outside while he couldn’t play for his team.

"I'm a little surprised that he hasn't played in a game since January 1st. So it's kind of tough to come out yelling, 'Come out and play,' and you're not gonna play,” Green remarked on his 'The Draymond Green Show' podcast.

Green also said that while Eason is challenging the Warriors on social media, it puts extra pressure on the Rockets.

The recent exchange between the two is certainly going to make the Warriors and Rockets’ matchup very interesting.

Draymond Green makes admission on his ejection against the Magic

Although the Golden State Warriors won the game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, it was Draymond Green who was in the news. The Warriors defensive star was ejected for the 19th time in his career and fourth time this season alone.

Green got into a heated argument with officials after they called a foul on Andrew Wiggins early in the first quarter. Green was awarded back-to-back technicals and was eventually ejected just over three minutes after tip-off.

After the game, Green took to his podcast and said that he deserved the ejection.

“I said what I said. I deserved to get kicked out at that point,” Green said.

Green also said that whatever happened from his side should not happen again because the Warriors need to win games at this point of the season.

Both Steph Curry and coach Steve Kerr seemed disappointed with the ejection. However, it was the night that Curry saved the Warriors with a dagger three.

Houston is currently the hottest team in the league, having won 11 of their last 12 games and all of their last 10 games.