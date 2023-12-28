Draymond Green is home after being suspended by the league for his repeated unsportsmanship-like acts on the field. He has been getting individual counseling sessions and spending quality time with his wife and children.

Green's wife, Hazel Renee, who is also the mother of two of his children, recently posted a story on Instagram. Renee was seen flaunting a dazzling $163,000 worth of Van Cleef & Arpels. The bracelet is adorned with green malachite stones in a clover leaf-shaped design.

Hazel Renne Instagram Status

What was also noticeable in the picture was a toddler’s hand, perhaps the hand of her youngest child, Cash. Both the mother and daughter wore matching outfits.

Green and Hazel have been together since 2018, when they disclosed their relationship on social media. They tied the knot in 2019 and became parents to their baby girl, Cash, in 2020. Geen and Hazel got married on August 14, 2022, in San Diego.

Draymond Green is still optimistic about the Warriors' season

Draymond Green, the suspended Golden State Warriors star, is still optimistic about his team for the 2023–24 season. In his recent appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show”, Green said that the Warriors are having a bad season and it is a reflection on them more than other teams in the Western Conference.

In the last few seasons, the Warriors have ceased to dominate the Western Conference, which was unchallenged almost for a decade. However, since winning the title in 2022, it would be difficult to even put them in the top five teams in the West.

In conversation with Smith, Green said that the Warriors still have the potential to win a championship if they put their mind to it and start to play accordingly.

“You gotta pay attention to those guys and understand what they’ve got going, but I think for us, personally, we know that it’s more about us than it is about them,” Green said.

“If we can do and get to the level that we know is necessary to win championships, get to having the cohesiveness that we know it takes to win a championship, locked in on a night-in-night-out basis and committed to the process of getting better…We control our destiny…If we play great, we win.”

The Warriors are 11th in the Western Conference with a 15-15 (tied with Phoenix Suns) record. Since Green has been suspended, they have fared well in their record. In the seven games they have played, they have an impressive record of 5-2.

The four-time NBA champion was suspended indefinitely after hitting Jusuf Nurkic across the face on Dec. 13. The league suspended him, citing a “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” in the hope that Green would seek all the necessary help.