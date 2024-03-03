Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union flaunts luxurious lifestyle with stunning splurge from $400,000,000 worth brands

Gabrielle Union wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. “The Perfect Find” actress married her husband Wade in 2014 and since then the couple have been together despite the bumpy marriage.

After retirement, Dwyane Wade has established himself as one of the leading fashion icons in the sports industry. His wife Gabrielle Union is also not far behind that. Recently, she posted a story on her IG handle flaunting her recent luxurious shopping.

Uinon's Kimora Lee jacket

Union's Kate Spade's bag

Union posted pictures of a sky blue sling bag from the $200 million brand Kate Spade (via the Market Realist) and a red fur hoodie jacket from the $200 million brand Kimora Lee (via the Celebrity Net Worth). The wife of the former NBA star made the video of her bag and the jacket and put it on her IG story.

Dwyane Wade opens up about the time he had to face Gabrielle Union about his child with another woman

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union together have seen the best and the worst part of their relationship. Wade and Union, apparently were on a break, when Wade impregnated Aja Métoyer and had his child Xavier Zechariah Wade with her.

In a recent episode of the podcast “Club Shay Shay” with Hall of Fame Shannon Sharpe, the Miami Heat legend revealed his fear of breaking the truth to his wife. Wade said that thinking that it would be best for both, he wanted to end the relationship. However, Wade admitted that it was Union who kept showing up for their relationship.

Wade said that he owed the truth to Union and he needed to have a conversation with her about the child he had with Métoyer.

“You’re thinking about it all, it’s all scary,” Wade said. “But you know that this is going to hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with. No matter what people say on the outside, or what people want to think, ultimately you gotta sit with you, and you gotta sit with this person, and I had to sit with my wife and have this conversation.”

However, despite everything Gabrielle Union stood by his side. Wade said that he “couldn’t have gotten through that moment” without his wife being on his side. Wade also said that the couple have gotten over the hump in their relationship and are happy with each other as much as they can.