"Everybody ain't Paul George... So you got to do the little s**t" - 3x All-Defensive selection gives inspiring message to aspiring NBA players at a basketball camp

Patrick Beverley had some important advice for young hoopers aspiring to play in the NBA. He spoke about the importance of knowing one's role at Rico Hines' pro-runs.

Joined by familiar faces such as Paul George at the run, Beverley started off by sharing his take on the importance of playing in a system. He mentioned the importance of embracing one's role in the system.

"Everybody ain't Paul George. Everybody ain't SIakam, y'all. If you understand the teams you all go to, y'all ain't going to have the ball like that. So you got to do the little s**t.

"You've got to cut, you've got to do something, you've got to be active. Defensively, like, everybody trotting back, but we running back. How good do you want to be? That's my message."

Patrick Beverley's message came from a place of experience. Having been a valuable role player over the course of his career, Beverley understands the importance of hustle.

To compliment Beverley's comments, LA Clippers superstar Paul George also offered some insight on being in the NBA when he said:

"Everybody is blessed in this environment right here to figure out who you are in this league. Some elevate, some plateau, some don't get better. With what he's [Beverley] saying though, find your niche and believe in what you got.

"Be sharp. Be efficient with your dribbles. Be sharp and efficient with your playmaking. Read, react, play off one another. Push yourself and challenge yourself."

Beverley eventually capped off the segment by shedding light on the privilege of joining a run like Rico Hines. Coming out of Chicago, the guard addressed that daily runs aren't commonplace and making the most of such an opportunity is key.

Patrick Beverley as the epitome of an NBA role player

Patrick Beverley celebrates a call

Patrick Beverley has practically built a career on being a role player. Having embraced the nature of his place in the squad, Beverley has always put his body on the line for his team.

Having played basketball overseas before joining the NBA, Beverley is a stark example of the desire and hunger players need to put on display. His defensive intensity and aggression have made him a valuable piece regardless of the franchise he played for.

He has spent most of his productive seasons in the NBA with the LA Clippers. Beverley, however, enjoyed a lot of success in his standalone season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley embraced the role of a leader, given his veteran experience. He seamlessly transitioned from being an energy, aiding the development of Minnesota's young core.

Taken a charge

Gotten a steal

Drawn two offensive fouls

Grabbed a rebound

Dished out three assists

Drilled a three

Scored twice

Blocked a shot



The Minnesota crowd is loving him.

Bringing his trademark hustle and intensity, Patrick Beverley helped the Timberwolves become a competitive side in the NBA.

Beverley currently finds himself in the Utah Jazz after the Timberwolves packaged him for Rudy Gobert. While this doesn't bode well for a competitive player like Beverley, the guard has also been linked to the LA Lakers in certain trade scenarios.

