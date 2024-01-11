"Everybody's coming back": Kawhi Leonard hints Clippers are inclined to re-sign Paul George and James Harden

Five-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard signed an extension contract to remain with the LA Clippers, the team he has been with the last five years. It could well also be a sign that the team is set to bring back its All-Star core that includes Paul George and James Harden.

‘The Klaw’ himself hinted at that possibility after he inked the fresh deal, which reportedly goes for three years and is worth around $153 million.

As per Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly on X (formerly Twitter), Kawhi Leonard said:

"I think for the most part, everybody is coming back, so with me signing the extension, it gives us a chance to sign both players."

Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension came amid a season where he is healthy and playing well.

The two-time NBA champion has played in 32 of the team’s 37 games so far, with averages of 23.8 points (team-high), 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.5 minutes.

Leonard’s steady play has helped the Clippers to a 24-13 record and a fixture in the top half of the standings in the Western Conference.

Kawhi Leonard takes a pay cut to offer flexibility to re-sign star free agents

The reported three-year, $153 million extension of LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard is below his current contract of $176.26 million. It, however, could be strategic to allow the team to sign their other star free agents.

In re-signing Leonard, the Clippers highlighted the role he has played in transforming the team to a contender in the last couple of seasons. The statement read:

"We're thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi. He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority.

"He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived. We feel fortunate that Kawhi chose to join the Clippers five years ago, and excited to keep building with him."

But while they are now assured of the services of one of the best two-way players in the league right now, the Clippers are also working on bringing back their other All-Stars Paul George and James Harden.

George is on the third of the four-year $176.26 million deal he signed with the Clippers in 2021. He is up for an extension and is trying to work out a deal with the LA-based team.

Harden, meanwhile, is on the final season of the two-year, $68 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team he was previously part of, and is eligible to sign a new contract when he enters unrestricted free agency.

All three players are doing well in the ongoing season, which has seen the Clippers among the top teams.