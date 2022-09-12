“Everything that MJ did, Kobe did, like the chewing of the gum, the walking"- Former LA Lakers star recalls Kobe Bryant being obsessed with Michael Jordan

It's no secret that many players grew up watching Michael Jordan and took inspiration from his game. This is obvious by looking at the playstyle of the late Kobe Bryant.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Van Exel, made an appearance on Hulu's "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers" docuseries. Exel discussed Kobe's obsession with his idol Michael Jordan.

“Everything that MJ did, Kobe did, like the chewing of the gum, the walking... I used have VHS tapes full of highlights of MJ, Kobe asked to borrow them & I've never seen those tapes again”

Another former Lakers guard, Eddie Jones, is aware of Bryant's determination to be like Michael Jordan. He said:

"He was so intense on being like Michael. Being better than Michael."

Michael Jordan mentors a young Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan gives Kobe Bryant advice

When he first came into the league during his rookie season, Kobe Bryant was already making waves in the NBA. Everybody knew how special the Black Mamba was going to be for years to come. Lakers legend and now senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis talked about Kobe's potential.

"When Kobe was drafted, you could see the young kid's talent level. It wasn't like he had the strain to find it, it was there and he just popped right off the court."

Despite his talent, Kobe always wanted to keep on improving. Luckily, he was able to play against his idol on several occasions. This gave him the opportunity to outplay Jordan and ask for some advice. Kobe said:

"He was a great teacher and mentor for me."

Michael Jordan loved trash talking to his opponents and did not care if they got hurt. However, the same cannot be said for Kobe Bryant. While Jordan gave Bryant an earful on a few occasions, he also offered a young Kobe Bryant some basketball tips later.

Michael Jordan saw himself in the young Kobe Bryant. That's one reason why he had a soft spot for Bryant. Eventually, the two built a special bond and a family like relationship.

Looking back at Kobe's moves, one can easily spot the similarity with MJ. From post moves to fade away jumpers, the resemblance is uncanny.

