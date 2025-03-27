Ex-Mavericks shockingly picks 6× All-Star over Paul George as worthy Hall Of Famer choice: "Championships matter a lot"

Paul George is regarded as one of the best players in the league. Although his 2024-25 NBA season doesn't come close to being as good as his previous ones, many still view George as a great player. With what he's accomplished in his career, there's a question on whether he'll be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame when he retires.

The discussion about George's HoF case started with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. According to the three-time All-Star, the Philadelphia 76ers star should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his career ends. However, former Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons disagrees with Arenas' take.

Parsons said he believes George deserves to be immortalized in the Hall of Fame. However, he believes there is one player who should be inducted before the Sixers forward. The host of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" said Blake Griffin has a better case of being inducted first before the 34-year-old star.

"I think a guy like Blake Griffin should get in before him," Parsons said. "I think that there's certain resumes also that aren't as good as Paul George and they're in the Hall of Fame.

"I think that championships matter a lot. If he's one of these guys that Philly wins a championship next year, I think that's a stamp of approval... I think championships are valued a lot when you go to the Hall of Fame and he doesn't have one."

When talking about accolades, George has collected more individual awards than Griffin. He has more All-Star selections, All-NBA nods and All-Defensive considerations.

George hopes to win a championship before his career ends. He joined Philadelphia throughout the summer for the same reason.

Paul George has been ruled out of the season due to injuries

The Sixers had dreams of being in the postseason this year with the trio of Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, knee injuries to George and Embiid have hindered Philly from contending. Before the season ended, the management made a crucial decision regarding their stars.

Following Embiid, the Sixers shut down George. The two veterans have been unable to make much of an impact due to various injuries.

Despite playing in just 19 games, the center averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. In contrast, the former LA Clippers standout averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 41 games.

Additionally, the team demands more from George since he signed a four-year, $212 million maximum contract in the offseason.

