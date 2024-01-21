“F**k is wrong with this generation?” - Carmelo Anthony flabbergasted with son Kiyan claiming to 'fry' dad in 1v1

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Antony, believes that he would have cooked his father if they had faced each other at 16 years of age. Melo was taken aback by his son's comments and had a hilarious reaction to what Kiyan had to say.

Anthony is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. However, his son is ready to believe that he would have fried his father. In a recent episode of his "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast, his co-host, The Kid Mero, asked Anthony about the recent viral video of his son.

Melo immediately burst out laughing, nodding his head in disbelief. He perhaps had already seen the video before, as he hilariously reacted,

“The f**k is wrong with this generation man?, Can’t wait to bring him here.”

In the viral video, Kiyan was asked about who would win the 1-on-1 game between him and his father. This was Kiyan’s response,

"I'm frying him," Kiyan said. "He wasn't nice until he was 17."

Whatever Kiyan said, though it might offend Melo as a player, it didn’t seem to offend the father Melo. He said that he is happy with the fact that his son has confidence and he believes in himself.

Anthony also later joked about the quickness with which his son responded to the question.

"You've been really thinking about this!"

Kiyan Anthony has established himself as a four-star recruit for the Class of 2025. However, to say that he would "fry" his father, an all-time NBA great, seems like he is writing cheques he can't afford. Melo is a 10x All-Star, a scoring champion, and a 6x All-NBA Team nominee.

Carmelo Anthony praises his son’s basketball IQ

In the later part of the podcast, Carmelo Anthony accepted that he did not have total growth until he was 17 years old. However, he thinks he had a tougher mindset before being recruited into the NBA.

Melo said that when he was young, he wanted to get to another level and make it to the NBA. He also added that he was just trying to eliminate everyone from his competition on the court and establish himself as one of the best.

"With that being said, me at 16, I had a different struggle," Anthony said. "I had a different motivation, that was keeping me going, that lit my fire, that it was killed or be killed."

Except for the aggression with which Kiyan approaches the game, Melo has some great words for his son. He praised his son's basketball IQ.

"He has one of the best basketball IQs at this age. He plays the right way. A little bit too passive at times. Not as aggressive that I would like him to be," Carmelo said of Kiyon. "But when he goes, he plays at his own pace. You're not gonna speed him up.”

Kiyan is currently playing for Long Island Lutheran High School and his father's team, Melo EYBL. His game has gone through a significant transformation in the past few years.

Being the son of a future Hall of Fame player certainly adds extra pressure on Kiyan. However, Melo has said that there was no pressure on Kiyan about his future in basketball, and it was his own decision.

