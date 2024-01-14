"Free throw merchant", "Canadian King": NBA fans have split reactions to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP dominance

The OKC Thunder continue with their improvement in the ongoing NBA season under the leadership of All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is considered one of the favorites for the most valuable player award.

The Thunder have won 27 of their 38 games so far in the season, including the last four, and are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference.

OKC has been doing it with a balanced attack on both ends of the court, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the forefront.

Currently, the Canadian national player is going great guns with 31.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 34.4 minutes. His stellar play has made him a contender for league MVP, which has drawn varied reactions from NBA fans on social media.

Below is what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@Settle__Debate wrote: Canadian King

@PicassoPilot wrote: free throw merchant

@Markkern111 wrote: It’s the same damn stat line every night for Shai!!! Give him the MVP!

@ph_dwnshft wrote: Just another night at the office for Shai

@IsaiahMagar wrote: Yeah, gotta start believing this is MVP dude

@kzlewis37 wrote: Bro is a walking 30 piece

@Shadowiscold wrote: Notice how you didn’t show freethrows

@YasinIs35161388 wrote: And how many free throw attempts?

@coolguyreece wrote: MVP frontrunner

@Gerry_LFC1 wrote: “show free throws” “free throw merchant” “notice how you didn’t post free throws”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander torches Magic with another MVP-caliber performance

OKC Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was once again in MVP form as he led his team to a 112-100 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday at home.

The 25-year-old Toronto native paced the Thunder’s charge, finishing with a game-high 37 points, 22 coming in the opening half, while going 13-of-20 from the field and 11-of-12 from the free throw. He, however, missed all of his four three-point attempts.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander peppered his performance with seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes of action.

While dealing a loss, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley gave credit to OKC for defending home court, led by their All-Star, saying:

“You have to give them credit for how they (the Thunder) played,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “They have an MVP-type player in Shai.”

Backstopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the win were Jalen Williams, who had 16 points, while rookie Chet Holgrem added 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort were the two other Thunder players in double digits with 12 apiece.

Orlando, meanwhile, was led by Paolo Banchero's 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The win allowed OKC to pull even with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top spot in the Western Conference at 27-11. They next play on Monday on the road against the LA Lakers.