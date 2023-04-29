"Game 6 Monk > Game 6 Klay"- Kings fans are hyped as De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk force a Game 7 at home

Sacramento Kings fans were hyped after De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk led the team to a Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors. Fox, who is nursing a finger injury in his shooting hand, was simply phenomenal and Monk was a man possessed off the bench.

Fox finished with 26 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. He shot 10-for-18 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. Monk was on fire, scoring 28 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He was also 3-for-6 from the 3-point area and was 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry was the leading scorer for the defending champions. He had 29 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Klay Thompson added 22 points. Thompson scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half, but went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Sacramento Kings were able to force a Game 7 at home with a chance to advance to the second round for the first time since the 2002-03 season. It has already been an amazing campaign for the Kings, but it seems like they are not stopping at just making the postseason.

Kings fans on social media were very happy with their team's resiliency. The Kings were a young, inexperienced squad battling the Golden State Warriors in an elimination game on the road. Fans also praised Malik Monk for showing up and helping De'Aaron Fox carry the load.

One fan tweeted:

"Game 6 Monk > Game 6 Klay."

Here are some other reactions from Kings fans on Twitter after their Game 6 win:

👽KLtha1🖖🏿 @KLsounds @SacramentoKings We Got Game 7 and If you smellllllll what the beam is cookin @SacramentoKings We Got Game 7 and If you smellllllll what the beam is cookin https://t.co/8aCnGzpnQP

Teddy LaBarca @LaBarcaTeddy123 @SacramentoKings Not a Kings fan, but holding Warriors to 99 points in Chase Center in a playoff game? That’s insane. Hell of a job. @SacramentoKings Not a Kings fan, but holding Warriors to 99 points in Chase Center in a playoff game? That’s insane. Hell of a job.

Michael aka Fierce @fierce_hs @SacramentoKings Let’s go guys soooo happy for you!! Keep that same energy in Game 7! Less turnovers. But wow beautiful basketball well done! @SacramentoKings Let’s go guys soooo happy for you!! Keep that same energy in Game 7! Less turnovers. But wow beautiful basketball well done!

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk were teammates in Kentucky

De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and John Calipari of Kentucky

It's not the first time De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk have been teammates. Fox and Monk both played college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats under head coach John Calipari. Fox and Monk were both freshmen when they declared for the 2017 NBA draft.

Fox was drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings, while Monk was selected 12th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. But how did Monk find his way to the Kings this season?

After four years in Charlotte, the LA Lakers came calling in free agency and signed Monk to a one-year contract. Monk had his season in the NBA, averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The 25-year-old guard earned a two-year, $19 million deal with the Kings last offseason. He proved to be a nice addition to Sacramento as a sixth man, an instant offense off the bench.

