"They in big trouble"- Warriors fans are dismayed after Steph Curry and crew are forced to a Game 7

Golden State Warriors fans were upset after Steph Curry and company were forced to Game 7 following their loss on Friday night. The Sacramento Kings dominated Game 6 to get the 118-99 win at Chase Center.

Curry struggled with his shot, scoring just 29 points on 21 shots. He also missed three free throws, which was uncharacteristical for the four-time NBA champion. He added five assists and two steals, but had five turnovers.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox led the way for Sacramento with 26 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. Fox is dealing with a finger injury, but it has not affected his performance. Malik Monk added 28 points off the bench to force Game 7 at home on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors fans expressed their disappointment on social media. They were dismayed by the team's performance considering how good they were in the last three games. The Warriors were also supposed to be a strong home team, but it didn't show on Friday.

The defending champs just didn't have the urgency to close out the game. They also struggled shooting the ball from beyond the arc. They were just 10-for-23 from the 3-point area, which was the biggest difference maker.

One fan tweeted:

"Oh yeah, they in big trouble."

Here are other reactions to the Warriors' Game 6 loss to the Kings:

kap @hopefulmetsfan @TheHoopCentral Warriors dynasty is over now. They aren’t unstoppable and they don’t have the killer mindset @TheHoopCentral Warriors dynasty is over now. They aren’t unstoppable and they don’t have the killer mindset

Cameron Stone @cameronstone45 @warriors This was some of the most disgusting basketball I’ve ever seen the Golden State Warriors play in my life tonight. @warriors This was some of the most disgusting basketball I’ve ever seen the Golden State Warriors play in my life tonight. https://t.co/SSVw6fVgq9

CrownMarco @crown_marcco 8/10 he’s going to turn that mf over like broooo be playing like he’s in high school when game matter @warriors Every time Poole got the8/10 he’s going to turn that mf over like broooo be playing like he’s in high school when game matter @warriors Every time Poole got the 🏀 8/10 he’s going to turn that mf over like broooo be playing like he’s in high school when game matter

jeff wickham @jeffwickham9 @warriors This team is a joke lol. How you got Jordan Poole who shoots 6 threes a game on average only take 2 3 point shots then Klay Thompson 0 points in the fourth quarter while you got Wiggins that can’t make a free throw . This series is over pack your bags and go home. @warriors This team is a joke lol. How you got Jordan Poole who shoots 6 threes a game on average only take 2 3 point shots then Klay Thompson 0 points in the fourth quarter while you got Wiggins that can’t make a free throw . This series is over pack your bags and go home.

Most fans are blaming Jordan Poole, who had a terrible game for the Warriors. Poole had only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting. Others are pointing out Klay Thompson's scoreless fourth quarter after scoring 22 points in the first three periods.

Nevertheless, the team's effort on the defensive end got worse as the game progressed. Steph Curry and the Warriors will now have to win Game 7 on the road, a feat that is rare in the NBA playoffs.

Steph Curry, Warriors need to win Game 7 to advance

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors will have a tough task ahead of them when they visit the Golden 1 Center on Sunday for Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors were one of the worst road teams in the NBA in the regular season.

They might have won one in Sacramento back in Game 5, but that doesn't guarantee a victory. But based on the current Warriors' history, they have been to four Game 7s during the Splash Brothers era prior to Sunday's matchup.

The Warriors were 2-2 in Game 7s during that span, losing to the LA Clippers on the road in 2014 and the infamous upset in the 2016 NBA Finals. They defeated the OKC Thunder on the road in the 2016 West finals and came back to defeat the Houston Rockets two years later in the West finals.

