"Getting exposed for dming women is weird" - NBA fans slam pop star Jourdin Pauline for revealing Kevin Durant slid into her DMs

NBA fans slammed singer Jourdin Pauline for exposing Kevin Durant for allegedly sliding into her DM. In a video on X, the Georgetown singer was reading some of the big names who had previously messaged her.The Instagram model and singer said that a &quot;few football players&quot; had slid into her DM. She then mentioned Durant, seemingly suggesting that she didn't know who KD was.&quot;I think this guy is a basketball player,&quot; she said before reading out his username.Pauline reading out names from her DMs didn't sit well with the NBA fans. Reacting to the post, an upset fan called Pauline a &quot;loser.&quot;&quot;Getting exposed for dming women is weird. We gotta start calling these women losers.&quot;X @__Mario2xLINKGetting expose for dming women is weird. We gotta start calling these women losersA fan wrote that Pauline cared more about unnecessary things.&quot;Exposing your DMs gives me middle schooler vibes . Grow up nobody even cares.&quot;LilRocketNasa🚀 @lilrocketnasaLINKExposing your DMs gives me middle schooler vibes . Grow up nobody even caresA fan wrote that Pauline was deliberately acting like she didn't know Durant.&quot;she playing stupid like she don’t know who kd is😭😭.&quot;TheFlockSniper @TheFlockSniperLINKshe playing stupid like she don’t know who kd is😭😭A fan slammed Pauline for using Kevin Durant's name.&quot;Never heard of her before this. I guess she decided to cash in her clout tokens.E.D.N. @evildarkskinnLINKNever heard of her before this. I guess she decided to cash in her clout tokens.One of the fans slammed the narrative of exposing Durant, maintaining that DMing a woman wasn't a bad thing.&quot;I never understand why they always &quot;expose&quot; who be messaging them like it’s a bad thing. Nobody cares.&quot;ebk @andrediorrrrrLINKI never understand why they always “expose” who be messaging them like it’s a bad thing. Nobody caresAnother fan called Pauline's behavior &quot;lame&quot; and &quot;corny.&quot;&quot;We gotta start normalizing calling women “Lame, corny, or wack… if they do some lame corny or wack shit.&quot;&quot;Anything for attention these are the girls who entire life growing up was keeping up with the Kardashians the shade room and sitting on social media all day.&quot;931.Tre @d_juantreLINKI dnt understand the whole exposing DMs thing. If anything that make ppl not wanna fwu cuz u just looking for cloutKevin Durant's moments on X flirting with womenKevin Durant was unfiltered when it came to flirting with women on social media. Earlier, KD's Twitter posts were entertainment for the NBA fans. Here are the greatest KD's X posts that will remain timeless.In 2011, when Durant played for the OKC Thunder, he made a post about Erykah Badu.Durant made posted a message for Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson a few months earlier.&quot;Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water...#random,&quot; he wrote in the postIn September of the same year, Durant made two posts about Rihanna. In his first tweet.However, a year before, he made a tweet that turned heads for different reasons. He had hilariously compared Amber Rose's bald head to Michael Jordan's.&quot;@DaRealAmberRose I kno this is random but I seen u in LA and u got the meanest bald head ever!!!&quot; he wrote. &quot;Better than mj, Charles Barkley n all dem!!&quot;Kevin Durant's unfiltered posts about big names on X remain ageless among basketball fans.