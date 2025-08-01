  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • "Getting exposed for dming women is weird" - NBA fans slam pop star Jourdin Pauline for revealing Kevin Durant slid into her DMs

"Getting exposed for dming women is weird" - NBA fans slam pop star Jourdin Pauline for revealing Kevin Durant slid into her DMs

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:27 GMT
NBA fans slammed Jourdin Pauline for revealing Kevin Durant slid into her DMs [Picture Credit: Getty]
NBA fans slammed Jourdin Pauline for revealing Kevin Durant slid into her DMs [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans slammed singer Jourdin Pauline for exposing Kevin Durant for allegedly sliding into her DM. In a video on X, the Georgetown singer was reading some of the big names who had previously messaged her.

Ad

The Instagram model and singer said that a "few football players" had slid into her DM. She then mentioned Durant, seemingly suggesting that she didn't know who KD was.

"I think this guy is a basketball player," she said before reading out his username.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Pauline reading out names from her DMs didn't sit well with the NBA fans. Reacting to the post, an upset fan called Pauline a "loser."

"Getting exposed for dming women is weird. We gotta start calling these women losers."
Ad

A fan wrote that Pauline cared more about unnecessary things.

"Exposing your DMs gives me middle schooler vibes . Grow up nobody even cares."
Ad

A fan wrote that Pauline was deliberately acting like she didn't know Durant.

"she playing stupid like she don’t know who kd is😭😭."
Ad

A fan slammed Pauline for using Kevin Durant's name.

"Never heard of her before this. I guess she decided to cash in her clout tokens.
Ad

One of the fans slammed the narrative of exposing Durant, maintaining that DMing a woman wasn't a bad thing.

"I never understand why they always "expose" who be messaging them like it’s a bad thing. Nobody cares."
Ad

Another fan called Pauline's behavior "lame" and "corny."

"We gotta start normalizing calling women “Lame, corny, or wack… if they do some lame corny or wack shit."
"Anything for attention these are the girls who entire life growing up was keeping up with the Kardashians the shade room and sitting on social media all day."
Ad

Kevin Durant's moments on X flirting with women

Kevin Durant was unfiltered when it came to flirting with women on social media. Earlier, KD's Twitter posts were entertainment for the NBA fans.

Here are the greatest KD's X posts that will remain timeless.

In 2011, when Durant played for the OKC Thunder, he made a post about Erykah Badu.

Ad

Durant made posted a message for Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson a few months earlier.

"Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water...#random," he wrote in the post
Ad

In September of the same year, Durant made two posts about Rihanna. In his first tweet.

Ad
Ad

However, a year before, he made a tweet that turned heads for different reasons. He had hilariously compared Amber Rose's bald head to Michael Jordan's.

"@DaRealAmberRose I kno this is random but I seen u in LA and u got the meanest bald head ever!!!" he wrote. "Better than mj, Charles Barkley n all dem!!"

Kevin Durant's unfiltered posts about big names on X remain ageless among basketball fans.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications