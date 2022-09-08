Video: “If I wasn’t a basketball player, I’d be for sure a soccer player” - Giannis Antetokounmpo attends his first UCL game, shares thrilling experience with fans online

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made the most of his time in Milan during EuroBasket 2022. The "Greek Freak" attended Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the San Siro.
Antetokounmpo took to Twitter to express his excitement at attending his first UCL game. Here's what he said in the video:
"Wadup guys, I'm here in Milan, playing for the EuroBasket 2022. Man, I had to come watch my first champions league game, it was an amazing experience. If I wasn't a baskettball player, I'd be for sure a soccer player."
Antetokounmpo then proceeded to play soccer with his national teammates after the game ended. The two-time NBA MVP's love for soccer dates back to the time when he was a young boy in Greece.
Giannis' late father, Charles Antetokounmpo, was a professional footballer. He trained Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo for the same sport before they opted to pursue basketball.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic dominant at EuroBasket 2022
EuroBasket 2022 features plenty of NBA superstars, making it one of the marquee tournaments for basketball fans this summer. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Luka Donic (Slovenia) are among the superstars in action.
All three have led their national teams phenomenally thus far. Their respective teams topped their group standings as of Sept. 7. Antetokounmpo's Greece are unbeaten through four games.
The two-time NBA MVP has averaged a tournament-high 31 points. He has also averaged 10.3 rebounds in three games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot 52.6% from the floor so far.
Nikola Jokic has also led his team to an unbeaten four-game run. He has averaged 19.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while shooting 65.3%.
Meanwhile, Luka Doncic's Slovenia have a 4-1 record. He has averaged 26.6 points and 6.8 assists, while shooting 53.8%. Slovenia have already made the knockout stages. Greece and Serbia are expected to do the same and are at the top of their respective groups.
It's tough to pick which of these three superstars will lead their team to glory at EuroBasket. They're all perennial MVP candidates, and fans know it wouldn't be smart to count any of these stars out.
Antetokounmpo, Doncic and Jokic are arguably among the top-five players in the league right now. They are preseason favorites to win the MVP. But before getting into the hardwood of the NBA, it will be interesting to see if they can lead their team to European glory.