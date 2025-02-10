Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah overwhelmed with love while celebrating son Liam's special day with heartfelt tribute

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, celebrated their eldest son Liam's fifth birthday on Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks star's wife made a special tribute post on her social media for her oldest child.

Mariah posted a series of pictures of Liam in her Instagram post, including a family picture with Giannis and all her children. She also wrote a heartfelt tribute message for her son.

"We have a FIVE year old!" Mariah wrote. "These past 5 years have truly been the best years of our lives! Happy Birthday Liam Charles! Your kind heart and overwhelming love for others is guaranteed to make this world a much better place 💛🎉 Mommy, Daddy, Mav, Eva and Baby love you big boy!"

Liam is the oldest of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger's three children. Their second child, Maverick Shai, was born on Aug. 18, 2021. They welcomed their daughter Eva Brooke on Sept. 14, 2023.

In December 2024, the Bucks star and his wife announced they were expecting their fourth child very soon.

The Greek Freak and Mariah have been together since the mid-2010s. The couple tied the knot in August 2024 in Greece. The wedding was very private and attended by his close friends and family.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's mother, Veronica, also posted a birthday tribute for her grandchild. She posted a video of Liam and Giannis with other children and their parents at a painting competition.

Giannis Antetokunmpo's parents, his father Charles and mother Veronica, were born and raised in Nigeria. The Bucks star's elder brother, Francis Antetokunmpo, also grew up in Nigeria.

After Charles and Veronica decided to migrate to Athens, Greece, in 1991, Francis remained with his grandparents. Both of Antetokunmpo's parents were also athletes. His father played soccer, while his Veronica was a high jumper.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah hypes latest Nike ad featuring Caitlin Clark

Nike released a 60-second ad during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX. The video featured some of the biggest names in female athletics, including WNBA star Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.

Featuring all-women athletes, American rapper Doechii gave her voice in the background. The ad stood out for its attack on double standards against women athletes.

"You can’t be demanding, you can’t be relentless, you can’t put yourself first. So…put yourself first," the opening line of Doechii's voiceover in the video.

"Whatever you do, you can’t win. So WIN," was Doechii's last line in the video.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, reposted Nike's Instagram post on her Instagram story, but not without sharing her thoughts.

"Be all the things they say you can't be!" Mariah wrote in the caption.

"Do all the things they say you can't do!"

Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, reposted Nike's Instagram post on her Instagram story. [Credits: IG/@sincerelyymariah]

The video also showcased other Nike athletes, including Jordan Chiles, Sha’Carri Richardson, JuJu Watkins and Sophia Smith.

