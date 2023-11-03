"Give me that sh**": Leaked audio shows LeBron James fuming at Lakers' for letting Russell Westbrook dominate before shutting him down

LeBron James and the LA Lakers ended their losing streak against the LA Clippers Wednesday night, winning 130-125 in overtime. Former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a great game last night, but that wasn't enough as the Clippers still had a hard time with their rival.

In one play, James pursued Westbrook for a chase-down block, which he successfully completed. However, prior to that play, it was revealed via leaked audio that the loaded point guard beat the Lakers to convert an and-one play. LeBron can be heard advising his colleagues on how to properly guard his former teammate.

"No, we’re better than that!" James exclaimed at his teammates.

He instructed his teammates on what to do to stay in front of the 2016–17 NBA MVP.

"He called an iso(lation). You're just taking off, you guys are just taking off. You gotta guard him," James instructed.

Two minutes later, Russ was able to beat most of the Lakers players in transition. However, he wasn't prepared for what James had in store to prevent him from getting another bucket. LeBron blocked Westbrook's layup off the glass, energizing the crowd, and he had something to say to the star guard.

"Give me that s***!"

Despite the loss, Westbrook played his brand of basketball and put up 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Clippers guard also stole the ball four times and shot 30% from beyond the arc.

LeBron, on the other hand, dominated the game and led the Lakers to victory. He had 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 50% from the three-point range as well. James played 42:30 minutes last night due to overtime, which is the most he's played so far this season.

Matchup against the Clippers is "more than just another game," says LeBron James

Fans of the Lakers and Clippers were given a treat last night as they witnessed their teams play an intense game. After the game, LeBron James shared that he enjoys competing against some of the best players.

"I think it's always more than just another game anytime you're playing your cross-hallway rival," James said. "For me, it's always great to compete against the best and (Paul George) and Kawhi and (Russell Westbrook) are three of the best this league has ever seen."

"To be able to be on the floor against them and compete – I'm wearing the purple and gold and they're wearing their colors and competing – it's definitely a blessing. We don't take those moments for granted. It was definitely fun."

The next game between the LA rivals will be on January 7, 2024.

