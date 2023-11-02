"S** t Bron is doing is ridiculous": Jayson Tatum awestruck as 38-year-old LeBron James torches Clippers, setting scoring benchmark

A 38-year-old LeBron James put on a dazzling scoring performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' marquee showdown with city rivals LA Clippers on Wednesday. One of those who were left impressed was Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.

"The King" made history with his 35-point performance in their hard-earned 130-125 overtime victory over the Clippers, becoming the player with the most points ever in their 21st season.

Tatum moved to highlight what LeBron James had achieved by giving a shoutout to him on X, formerly Twitter:

“The s**t Bron is doing is ridiculous lol”

The 35 points that LeBron James scored helped the Lakers stave off the gallant stand that the Clippers put up. His last two points came from a spectacular alley-oop play with Austin Reaves on the passing end with 2:12 remaining in OT, to make it a five-point cushion, 124-119, at that point. The Clippers would not recover from there.

James added 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 42 minutes of play in his landmark outing.

Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell each had 27 points in the win, which pushed the Lakers to a 3-2 record, similar to the Clippers, for joint second place in the Pacific Division.

Next for the Lakers is the Orlando Magic in a road game on Saturday.

LeBron James sets new record for most points scored in their 21st season

NBA LeBron James continues to rewrite league history by breaking another record in their game against the Clippers on Wednesday. After scoring 35 points in the 130-125 overtime victory, he became the player with the most points scored in their 21st season.

The 19-time NBA All-Star eclipsed the previous record held by Dirk Nowitzki of 30, which he put on April 9, 2019, his final home game after 21 years with the Dallas Mavericks. He went on to retire after.

In breaking the record, James was efficient, going 13-of-19 from the field. He also peppered his performance with 12 rebounds (not 11 as seen in the post), seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 42 minutes.

Last season, LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record in the NBA, topping the mark long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of 38,387 points.

He did it with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in L.A. back in February. James pulled up for a jumper over Kenrich Williams to score his 38,388th point to stand alone on top of the NBA's all-time scoring record list.