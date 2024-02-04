Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 3, 2024

  • home icon
By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 04, 2024 08:06 GMT
The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks played one of the more entertaining matches in the ongoing NBA season, with their respective superstar guards showing up and playing impressive basketball.

Steph Curry and Trae Young went mano a mano in trying to lead their teams to a third straight win on Saturday in Atlanta. It resulted in a high-scoring contest with the Hawks emerging on top, 141-134, in overtime.

Curry showed the way for the Warriors, finishing with a season-high 60 points, going 22-of-38 (57.9%) from the field and 10-of-23 (43.5%) from three. He also had six rebounds and four assists. His efforts, however, were not enough to carry the team to the win.

The Hawks, meanwhile, were towed by Young’s 35 points. ‘Ice Trae’ went 12-of-21 from the field for a 57.1 clip and 7-of-11 from beyond the arc (63.6%). For good measure, he also had six assists. Young was ably backstopped by big man Onyeka Okongwu, who had a career night of 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks match player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

The Warriors played a 10-man rotation against the Hawks. Steph Curry was on the lead with young cogs Lester Quinones, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski providing support. Veteran Klay Thompson, though, struggled to find his shot and went for 4-of-19 from the field for just 10 points. Here’s the Warriors’ player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins2400201-60-20-02
Jonathan Kuminga16431046-121-33-4-5
Draymond Green7680133-91-30-0-7
Klay Thompson10423114-192-130-0-10
Stephen Curry606401222-3810-236-6-1
Brandin Podziemski151150106-120-23-5-13
Kevon Looney01010014-192-130-03
Gui Santos2230010-20-22-25
Lester Quinones17500016-114-81-2-7
Trayce Jackson-Davis5 500112-30-01-1-2

Atlanta Hawks player stats

The Hawks, for their part, went nine strong, six of which went on to score in double figures. Saddiq Bey missed the contest because of an ankle injury but Jalen Johnson ably stepped up and played well to notch a near triple-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to complement the solid play of Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu. Here’s the Hawks’ player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Garrison Matthews8300102-51-43-314
Jalen Johnson211380109-202-61-1-3
Clint Capela171520018-110-01-24
Dejounte Murray19571029-240-61-14
Trae Young350610312-217-114-55
Patty Mills0000000-00-00-06
Bogdan Bogdanovic134 42025-162-101-11
De'Andre Hunter6 1 01002-50-22-5-5
Onyeka Okongwu221600208-122-44-49

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks match player ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

Three Warriors players ended up with positive net ratings against the Hawks. Here's the list of advanced statistics for the Warriors' players against the Hawks:

Andrew Wiggins: 114.3OFFRTG, 112.2DEFRTG = 2.1NETRTG

Brandin Podziemski: 111.2OFFRTG, 128.7DEFRTG = -17.5

Draymond Green: 115.6OFFRTG, 126.3DEFRTG = -10.7

Gui Santos: 121.2OFFRTG, 106.1DEFRTG = 15.2

Jonathan Kuminga: 117.1OFFRTG, 120.%DEFRTG = -3.4

Kevin Looney: 125OFFRTG, 112.1DEFRTG = 12.9

Klay Thompson: 111.7OFFRTG, 123.1DEFRTG = -11.4

Lester Quinones: 109.8OFFRTG, 123.5DEFRTG = -13.7

Stephen Curry: 119.8OFFRTG, 123.6DEFRTG = -3.8

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 73.7OFFRTG, 88.9DEFRTG = -15.2

Atlanta Hawks player ratings:

The Hawks had five players in their nine-player rotation against the Warriors, which ended in positive net ratings. Here’s the entire list of advanced statistics for Atlanta’s players against Golden State:

Garrison Matthews: 139.5OFFRTG, 108.3DEFRTG = 31.1NETRTG

Jalen Johnson: 113.5OFFRTG, 119.1 = -5.6

Clint Capela: 117.5OFFRTG, 112.5DEFRTG = 5

Dejounte Murray: 121.3OFFRTG, 115.6DEFRTG = -5.8

Trae Young: 119.4OFFRTG, 115.2DEFRTG = -4.1

Patty Mills: 146.7OFFRTG, 106.7DEFRTG = 40

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 119OFFRTG, 116.5DEFRTG = 2.6

De’Andre Hunter: 105.7OFFRTG, 120DEFRTG = -14.3

Onyeka Okongwu: 125.6OFFRTG, 112.7DEFRTG = 13

