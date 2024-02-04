Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 3, 2024

The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks played one of the more entertaining matches in the ongoing NBA season, with their respective superstar guards showing up and playing impressive basketball.

Steph Curry and Trae Young went mano a mano in trying to lead their teams to a third straight win on Saturday in Atlanta. It resulted in a high-scoring contest with the Hawks emerging on top, 141-134, in overtime.

Curry showed the way for the Warriors, finishing with a season-high 60 points, going 22-of-38 (57.9%) from the field and 10-of-23 (43.5%) from three. He also had six rebounds and four assists. His efforts, however, were not enough to carry the team to the win.

The Hawks, meanwhile, were towed by Young’s 35 points. ‘Ice Trae’ went 12-of-21 from the field for a 57.1 clip and 7-of-11 from beyond the arc (63.6%). For good measure, he also had six assists. Young was ably backstopped by big man Onyeka Okongwu, who had a career night of 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks match player stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

The Warriors played a 10-man rotation against the Hawks. Steph Curry was on the lead with young cogs Lester Quinones, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski providing support. Veteran Klay Thompson, though, struggled to find his shot and went for 4-of-19 from the field for just 10 points. Here’s the Warriors’ player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 2 4 0 0 2 0 1-6 0-2 0-0 2 Jonathan Kuminga 16 4 3 1 0 4 6-12 1-3 3-4 -5 Draymond Green 7 6 8 0 1 3 3-9 1-3 0-0 -7 Klay Thompson 10 4 2 3 1 1 4-19 2-13 0-0 -10 Stephen Curry 60 6 4 0 1 2 22-38 10-23 6-6 -1 Brandin Podziemski 15 11 5 0 1 0 6-12 0-2 3-5 -13 Kevon Looney 0 10 1 0 0 1 4-19 2-13 0-0 3 Gui Santos 2 2 3 0 0 1 0-2 0-2 2-2 5 Lester Quinones 17 5 0 0 0 1 6-11 4-8 1-2 -7 Trayce Jackson-Davis 5 5 0 0 1 1 2-3 0-0 1-1 -2

Atlanta Hawks player stats

The Hawks, for their part, went nine strong, six of which went on to score in double figures. Saddiq Bey missed the contest because of an ankle injury but Jalen Johnson ably stepped up and played well to notch a near triple-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to complement the solid play of Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu. Here’s the Hawks’ player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Garrison Matthews 8 3 0 0 1 0 2-5 1-4 3-3 14 Jalen Johnson 21 13 8 0 1 0 9-20 2-6 1-1 -3 Clint Capela 17 15 2 0 0 1 8-11 0-0 1-2 4 Dejounte Murray 19 5 7 1 0 2 9-24 0-6 1-1 4 Trae Young 35 0 6 1 0 3 12-21 7-11 4-5 5 Patty Mills 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6 Bogdan Bogdanovic 13 4 4 2 0 2 5-16 2-10 1-1 1 De'Andre Hunter 6 1 0 1 0 0 2-5 0-2 2-5 -5 Onyeka Okongwu 22 16 0 0 2 0 8-12 2-4 4-4 9

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks match player ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

Three Warriors players ended up with positive net ratings against the Hawks. Here's the list of advanced statistics for the Warriors' players against the Hawks:

Andrew Wiggins: 114.3OFFRTG, 112.2DEFRTG = 2.1NETRTG

Brandin Podziemski: 111.2OFFRTG, 128.7DEFRTG = -17.5

Draymond Green: 115.6OFFRTG, 126.3DEFRTG = -10.7

Gui Santos: 121.2OFFRTG, 106.1DEFRTG = 15.2

Jonathan Kuminga: 117.1OFFRTG, 120.%DEFRTG = -3.4

Kevin Looney: 125OFFRTG, 112.1DEFRTG = 12.9

Klay Thompson: 111.7OFFRTG, 123.1DEFRTG = -11.4

Lester Quinones: 109.8OFFRTG, 123.5DEFRTG = -13.7

Stephen Curry: 119.8OFFRTG, 123.6DEFRTG = -3.8

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 73.7OFFRTG, 88.9DEFRTG = -15.2

Atlanta Hawks player ratings:

The Hawks had five players in their nine-player rotation against the Warriors, which ended in positive net ratings. Here’s the entire list of advanced statistics for Atlanta’s players against Golden State:

Garrison Matthews: 139.5OFFRTG, 108.3DEFRTG = 31.1NETRTG

Jalen Johnson: 113.5OFFRTG, 119.1 = -5.6

Clint Capela: 117.5OFFRTG, 112.5DEFRTG = 5

Dejounte Murray: 121.3OFFRTG, 115.6DEFRTG = -5.8

Trae Young: 119.4OFFRTG, 115.2DEFRTG = -4.1

Patty Mills: 146.7OFFRTG, 106.7DEFRTG = 40

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 119OFFRTG, 116.5DEFRTG = 2.6

De’Andre Hunter: 105.7OFFRTG, 120DEFRTG = -14.3

Onyeka Okongwu: 125.6OFFRTG, 112.7DEFRTG = 13

