Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 3, 2024

The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks played one of the more entertaining matches in the ongoing NBA season, with their respective superstar guards showing up and playing impressive basketball.
Steph Curry and Trae Young went mano a mano in trying to lead their teams to a third straight win on Saturday in Atlanta. It resulted in a high-scoring contest with the Hawks emerging on top, 141-134, in overtime.
Curry showed the way for the Warriors, finishing with a season-high 60 points, going 22-of-38 (57.9%) from the field and 10-of-23 (43.5%) from three. He also had six rebounds and four assists. His efforts, however, were not enough to carry the team to the win.
The Hawks, meanwhile, were towed by Young’s 35 points. ‘Ice Trae’ went 12-of-21 from the field for a 57.1 clip and 7-of-11 from beyond the arc (63.6%). For good measure, he also had six assists. Young was ably backstopped by big man Onyeka Okongwu, who had a career night of 22 points and 16 rebounds.
Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks match player stats
Golden State Warriors player stats
The Warriors played a 10-man rotation against the Hawks. Steph Curry was on the lead with young cogs Lester Quinones, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski providing support. Veteran Klay Thompson, though, struggled to find his shot and went for 4-of-19 from the field for just 10 points. Here’s the Warriors’ player stats:
Atlanta Hawks player stats
The Hawks, for their part, went nine strong, six of which went on to score in double figures. Saddiq Bey missed the contest because of an ankle injury but Jalen Johnson ably stepped up and played well to notch a near triple-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to complement the solid play of Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu. Here’s the Hawks’ player stats:
Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks match player ratings
Golden State Warriors player ratings
Three Warriors players ended up with positive net ratings against the Hawks. Here's the list of advanced statistics for the Warriors' players against the Hawks:
Andrew Wiggins: 114.3OFFRTG, 112.2DEFRTG = 2.1NETRTG
Brandin Podziemski: 111.2OFFRTG, 128.7DEFRTG = -17.5
Draymond Green: 115.6OFFRTG, 126.3DEFRTG = -10.7
Gui Santos: 121.2OFFRTG, 106.1DEFRTG = 15.2
Jonathan Kuminga: 117.1OFFRTG, 120.%DEFRTG = -3.4
Kevin Looney: 125OFFRTG, 112.1DEFRTG = 12.9
Klay Thompson: 111.7OFFRTG, 123.1DEFRTG = -11.4
Lester Quinones: 109.8OFFRTG, 123.5DEFRTG = -13.7
Stephen Curry: 119.8OFFRTG, 123.6DEFRTG = -3.8
Trayce Jackson-Davis: 73.7OFFRTG, 88.9DEFRTG = -15.2
Atlanta Hawks player ratings:
The Hawks had five players in their nine-player rotation against the Warriors, which ended in positive net ratings. Here’s the entire list of advanced statistics for Atlanta’s players against Golden State:
Garrison Matthews: 139.5OFFRTG, 108.3DEFRTG = 31.1NETRTG
Jalen Johnson: 113.5OFFRTG, 119.1 = -5.6
Clint Capela: 117.5OFFRTG, 112.5DEFRTG = 5
Dejounte Murray: 121.3OFFRTG, 115.6DEFRTG = -5.8
Trae Young: 119.4OFFRTG, 115.2DEFRTG = -4.1
Patty Mills: 146.7OFFRTG, 106.7DEFRTG = 40
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 119OFFRTG, 116.5DEFRTG = 2.6
De’Andre Hunter: 105.7OFFRTG, 120DEFRTG = -14.3
Onyeka Okongwu: 125.6OFFRTG, 112.7DEFRTG = 13
