Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Players Stats and Box Scores for April 16, 2024

The Golden State Warriors traveled to the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night to face the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament. It's the battle between the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds in a do-or-die game. The winner will face the New Orleans Pelicans for the final postseason spot.

Sacramento earned the homecourt advantage despite having an identical record of 46-34 with Golden State due to owning the tie-breaker. The two teams split the four-game season series with one win each at home and away. All four games have been close with three being decided by just one point.

The two teams also faced each other in the first round of last year's playoffs. The Warriors took the series in seven games despite being the No. 6. The two teams dropped to the Play-In Tournament spots because of their inconsistencies throughout the campaign.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Players Stats and Box Scores

Golden State Warriors players' stats and box scores

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson struggled in the first half, but Jonathan Kuminga kept the Golden State Warriors afloat. Kuminga finished with 12 points and five rebounds to help the Warriors trim a 16-point lead to just four points at the end of two quarters.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Andrew Wiggins 5 1 2 0 0 3 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100.0 -14 Draymond Green 9 2 2 2 0 1 3 6 50.0 1 3 33.3 2 2 100.0 -1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -10 Klay Thompson 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 5 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 Steph Curry 5 1 1 2 1 2 2 5 40.0 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 -1 Jonathan Kuminga 12 5 1 0 1 0 5 11 45.5 0 0 0.0 2 2 100.0 -1 Brandin Podziemski 5 5 0 1 0 0 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 5 Kevon Looney 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 Chris Paul 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 50.0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 -2 Moses Moody 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 1 1 100.0 4 5 80.0 2 Usman Garuba DNP Lester Quinones DNP Gui Santos DNP Dario Saric DNP

Sacramento Kings players' stats and box scores

The Sacramento Kings built a 16-point lead in the second quarter, but failed to protect it. The Kings took a 54-50 advantage after the first half, with Keegan Murray leading the way with 16 points and four rebounds. Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox scored 10 points each.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Harrison Barnes 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 6 16.7 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 9 Keegan Murray 16 4 0 1 0 2 5 12 41.7 4 8 50.0 2 2 100.0 0 Domantas Sabonis 10 6 3 1 1 1 5 9 55.6 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 5 Keon Ellis 7 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100.0 7 De'Aaron Fox 10 3 4 1 0 1 5 11 45.5 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 Davion Mitchell 3 4 2 0 0 0 1 5 20.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 1 Alex Len 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -1 Trey Lyles 5 4 0 1 0 0 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100.0 -1 Chris Duarte DNP Kessler Edwards DNP Colby Jones DNP JaVale McGee DNP Jalen Slawson DNP Sasha Vezenkov DNP

