"Got a strip club anthem with Glo on that" - NBA fans react to LiAngelo Ball's latest collab with rapper GloRilla after 'Tweaker' success

Fans reacted to "Can You Please," the new collaboration between basketball player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball and "TGIF" singer GloRilla. Following the success of Ball's previous hit that took the industry by storm, GloRilla marks another major collaboration for the middle Ball brother.

However, unlike his hit "Tweaker," the song has received mixed reactions. Fans on X, reacted to a short video posted by XXL Magazine.

One of the fans questioned the validity of the content of the song.

"Dude has played basketball all over the world and been in so many places and THIS is what he chooses to rap about... I mean, come on 😆," a fan wrote.

Some users were simply unimpressed, alleging that Ball hadn't changed much in his latest song compared to his previous one and it sounded like his last song.

"I know they NOOOOOOT finna have him use the same damn cadence every song," the fan wrote.

"Sounds like the extended version or remix of his 1st single 💀," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans were hopeful about the collaboration, some even saying that the fresh energy was about making big money in the market.

"Ni**a gotta strip club anthem with Glo on that hoe. Boy this ni**a finna see some money," the fan wrote.

"Can't wait to see what GELO and Glorilla bring in this collaboration. Their joint efforts always bring fresh energy," another fan wrote.

A fan was all in for LiAngelo Ball trying to bring the 2000s hip-hop trend.

One of Gelo's fans wrote that the song didn't have the same magic as the first one.

"I rocked with swerve on the corner, but this aint hitting the same," the fan wrote.

LiAngelo Ball fires back at Mazi VS after latter leaks chat Ball alleging his ex Nikki Mudarris' affair

LiAngelo Ball's breakup with Nikki Mudarris left many stunned after Mudarris wrote in her social media post that Ball left her and their baby, who was less than two months old. She also alleged in the post that Ball has impregnated another woman while they were still together.

Just a month after, Las Vegas-based sports bettor Mazi VS revealed the other side of the story. According to a post by @hollywoodunlocked, Mazi VS posted a screenshot of LiAngelo Ball's messages that showed him alleging his former girlfriend of cheating on him while she was pregnant with their first child.

Ball posted a big comment on the post and clarified that he had never DMed Mazi VS and he didn't even know him. He later reposted his comment on his Instagram story.

"Shi gettin weird out here wit these old heads sorry yaw I think they tryna get ready for love n hip hop," Ball wrote in the caption.

LiAngelo Ball's IG post

Interestingly, Mazi VS and Nikki Mudarris are allegedly dating now. They were even seen attending a Miami Heat game on March 8.

