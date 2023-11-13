Have Dallas Mavericks cut Seth Curry for indulging in marijuana and Lean use? Viral rumor debunked

On Sunday, a video surfaced that shows someone who looks like Seth Curry using lean and smoking marijuana. The video quickly went viral, with the account that posted it writing that the Dallas Mavericks had cut Seth Curry from the roster.

"Seth Curry reportedly cut by the Dallas Mavericks after a video of him drinking “Lean” and smoking marijuana surfaces," the account wrote.

Of course, there is no truth in it, since this is a parody account and the person in the video is not Curry.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Seth Curry addresses role with the Mavs

Seth Curry signed a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks last summer, worth a total of $8 million, and returned to the franchise for his third stint. Curry joined the Mavs in 2016 and spent two years there, before returning for the second part of the 2019-20 season.

The veteran sharpshooter, who moved to the NBA in 2013 and is now in Year 11, wants to help the Dallas Mavericks make it to the Finals for the first time since 2011.

Curry recently addressed his role with the Mavs and shared his excitement about playing off the ball and alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who can create a lot of open shots for him.

"I can make shots, and Luka can still pass. You gotta put two on the ball to stop [Luka and Kyrie] from scoring. Both those guys are really unselfish, that’s one of the reasons why you want to come over here [in free agency]. As a shooter, as a scorer, you know you’re gonna get a lot of opportunities to knock down open shots," Curry told reporters back in October, via Sports Illustrated.

"It’s just about going out there and doing your job, being ready when your number is called and when they find you. So I’m trying to continue to just do what I do, knock down shots, do anything to help those guys out, and do anything it takes to win."

So far, Seth Curry is still struggling for the Mavs offensively. He has appeared in seven games, averaging 2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 0.6 apg, on just 31.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

For its part, Dallas has made a great start to the season and is on top of the West, following Sunday's road win over the New Orleans Pelicans (136-124).

The Mavs are tied with the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, with an 8-2 record and will seek to extend their winning streak to three games on Tuesday in their second game vs. the Pelicans, this time for the NBA In-Season Tournament.