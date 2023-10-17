"He definitely didn’t punch me in face" - Kysre Gondrezick debunks Kevin Porter Jr. assaulting her after court dropped charges against him

Kysre Gondrezick, the ex-girlfriend of Kevin Porter Jr., has revealed that the NBA player never hit her after claiming that she was assaulted in an exclusive interview with the New York Post. Porter was arrested for assaulting Gondrezick while staying at a hotel in New York in September.

Gondrezick denied the rumors about Porter having a history of abusing her. The former WNBA player showed that she didn't have any bruises on her body, which is her evidence regarding the most recent case.

"My injuries don’t support any of those claims," Gondrezick said.

Gondrezick said that the Manhattan District Attorney's office and police were responsible for the inaccuracies, the New York Post reported.

Porter has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault, although another assault charge was dropped on Monday.

"He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me,” Gondrezick told the New York Post. “And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that."

Nothing has been confirmed on Porter's side. However, the arrest has heavily affected the NBA career of the young guard. He's a free agent after being traded from the Houston Rockets and then waived immediately Tuesday by the OKC Thunder and will have to wait for a team to take a chance on him if his legal status clears.

Gondrezick also confirmed that the two of them have stopped dating since the incident and have not been in contact. A protective order barring that contact was lifted Monday, the Post reported.

Prosecutors have dropped one charge against Kevin Porter Jr.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of second-degree assault against NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. during Monday's hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court.

During the hearing, the prosecutors acknowledged that he didn't fracture one of his ex-girlfriend's neck vertebrae during the September incident. Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mirah Curzer said that due to "insufficient evidence,"

"What initially appeared to be a fractured vertebrae was not in fact an injury caused by the defendant," Curzer said.

Porter still has two charges against him, a second-degree strangulation and a third-degree assault. In both charges, he has pleaded not guilty.

"Curzer told the judge that her office offered a plea deal on the lower third-degree assault charge but that Porter rejected the offer," ESPN reported.

Now that Gondrezick claimed that Porter didn't assault or strangle her, the case could lead to a different direction. It might also clear the NBA player's name and give him a chance to play for a team after getting waived.

