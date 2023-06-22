“He hooked up with you allegedly” - Stephen A. Smith went ballistic on Moriah Mills for asking Pelicans to trade Zion Williamson

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant about Moriah Mills regarding her pleas to trade Zion Williamson. Earlier this week, Mills also threatened to release an adult video of herself and the NBA star, which caused her to be banned by Twitter.

On "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith addressed the controversies surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans star. The issue started after he revealed that he was expecting to be a father to his girlfriend, Akheema. Since then, Mills has tagged Williamson in a ton of tweets, including the threats.

"On Monday, this woman actually threatened to release a homemade adult tape of herself and Willamson," Smith said. "She later wrote, 'Trade him now, he doesn't deserve to be in New Orleans, sex tape's dropping soon.'

"Why would he not deserve to be in New Orleans? Do we have a bunch of monks running around New Orleans? Is the Pope residing there, and somebody forgot too tell us? Why would that be cause to pause? Why would that be a reason to trade Zion Williamson? Moriah Mills, what is wrong with you? Respectfully, seriously, what's wrong with you?

"He plays basketball for a living. He hooked up with you in private, allegedly, supposedly. And because he's with somebody else, you gonna go through all of this? No wonder Twitter banned her."

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Zion should be TRADED because of his alleged off-court bedroom activity?



So far, Mills hasn't responded to what Smith said about her. As for Zion's future with the Pelicans, the team could explore other options, and his name has been thrown in trade conversations.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Zion Williamson has come up as a potential trade target for Houston, per @Barlowe500 Zion Williamson has come up as a potential trade target for Houston, per @Barlowe500 https://t.co/f2SMC1T4WQ

Williamson only played 29 games last season before getting shut down by the Pelicans due to a hamstring injury. He averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists last season.

Moriah Mills visited Stephen A. Smith's live show

Moriah Mills is trying her best to be heard again after her Twitter account was banned recently. In Smith's recent show on YouTube, he caught Mills dropping by the comment section while talking about Zion. Smith posted about it on Twitter, along with a screenshot of the adult star's comment about the two-time All-Star.

"It seems Moriah Mills has entered my live YouTube chat…we’re talking Zion Williamson situation right now," Smith tweeted.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith



youtube.com/watch?v=O1pAkX… It seems Moriah Mills has entered my live YouTube chat…we’re talking Zion Williamson situation right now It seems Moriah Mills has entered my live YouTube chat…we’re talking Zion Williamson situation right nowyoutube.com/watch?v=O1pAkX… https://t.co/LIPOmyn7BI

Mills commented about the situation.

"Don't believe the narratives we good," Mills commented.

Williamson may have to address the issue publicly. Since the day that Mills started berating him, he hasn't issued a public comment.

