“Moriah Mills has entered my live YouTube chat” – Stephen A. Smith catches adult actress posting about Zion Williamson again

It seems Moriah Mills is yet to be done with the Zion Williamson situation. Recently, she joined the live stream of The Stephen A. Smith show on YouTube where she managed to steal the limelight yet again with her comments.

While Smith was talking about the Pelicans power forward, Mills decided to announce her presence. The famed analyst was able to catch the quick cameo from the former adult star:

"It seems Moriah Mills has entered my live YouTube chat…we’re talking Zion Williamson situation right now," Smith wrote.

She commented:

"Don't believe the narratives we good"

It is unlikely Mills will not stop constantly bringing up the two-time All-Star. Recently, it's been reported that Mills' account on Twitter has been banned after harassing the NBA star, sending him threats. However, that has not stopped her from continuing to talk about Zion on social media.

UNILAD News @UNILADNews Porn star Moriah Mills banned from Twitter after threatening to release Zion Williamson's sex tapes unilad.com/news/zion-will… Porn star Moriah Mills banned from Twitter after threatening to release Zion Williamson's sex tapes unilad.com/news/zion-will…

What did Moriah Mills do to Zion Williamson?

It all started after Zion and his current girlfriend announced they will be having a baby. Moriah Mills then claimed on Twitter Williamson had cheated on her current girlfriend with her.

Since then, Mills has been relentlessly tagging Zion on Twitter with ribald details about their affair. According to the ex-adult film star, the two had a mostly physical relationship. She also alleged she was lied to by the 6-foot-7 star about not having anyone significant in his life.

For the past two weeks, she has talked only about Williamson on Twitter. Recently, Moriah threatened to release an intimate video of her and Zion without the consent of the star forward, following which her Twitter account was banned.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud 🤯 UPDATE: Adult film star Moriah Mills says she is dropping her sex tapes with Zion Williamson and she tells the Pelicans to trade him NOW UPDATE: Adult film star Moriah Mills says she is dropping her sex tapes with Zion Williamson and she tells the Pelicans to trade him NOW 😳🤯 https://t.co/UohwyCJMdG

The Pelicans have reportedly explored the possibility of trading the forward. Last season, he only played for 29 games and was on the sidelines for the rest of the season. Zion might need to have a fresh start in a different place to escape from his current problems.

